Wicks Intimates Turns One: Opens For Wholesale Early

After discovering strong demand from women over 50, Wicks Intimates pivoted to create absorbent lingerie specifically for light bladder leaks.

We spent our first year testing and listening. Women over 50 repeatedly told us they wanted beautiful, comfortable solutions for light bladder leaks, and they have now become our core customer.” — Lisa Taylor, Founder, Wicks Intimates

SOUTH MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just one year after launch, Australian absorbent lingerie label Wicks Intimates is growing quickly. In its first year, Wicks has tapped into an overlooked market and quickly pivoted to meet this demand. With a clear direction to serve a mature demographic, and significant early interest from lingerie retail stores, Wicks Intimates is opening for wholesale much earlier than anticipated.

Founded in 2025 by Melbourne-based Lisa Taylor, Wicks Intimates launched with the initial intention of bringing a more luxurious perspective to the period underwear market. The brand set out to create products that felt more like lingerie than purely functional underwear and immediately after launching found enthusiastic adoption from a more mature demographic. These customers weren’t wearing Wicks products for period management, but rather they were looking for absorbent lingerie for light bladder leaks. Wicks has quickly responded to meet this demand.

See Wicks’ full collection here: https://wicksintimates.com/collections/leak-proof-underwear

A clear pattern emerged in the early months after launch, “We started hearing from women who felt they had been completely left out of the conversation around absorbent underwear,” says Wicks founder Lisa Taylor. “Not only in the way the products were marketed, but the products themselves were largely designed for teenaged bodies. The women reaching out were telling us they felt patronised by what was on offer and relieved that Wicks was offering something more sophisticated.”

While much of the category has focused on younger consumers and period management, Wicks discovered a strong demand from women navigating a broader range of absorbency needs such as the all- too-common light bladder leaks so many women experience.

Over the past year, Wicks has evolved in response to this demand, with product development shaped by women looking for discreet absorbency without sacrificing softness, comfort or femininity. See Wicks’ collection designed for a range of incontinence needs up to 30mL. Click here: https://wicksintimates.com/collections/briefs-for-incontinence

This shift towards serving a more mature demographic has also influenced the continued expansion of the brand’s All Day Fresh range. A new concept in lingerie, the All Day Fresh range is designed for very light absorbency and has one absorbent layer, but no waterproof layer. The range supports everyday needs including the “just in case” moments of unexpected small bladder leaks or spotting, ovulation, even just to stay fresh on hot days.

“Our All Day Fresh range is already being picked up by retailers who serve mature women in hot climates such as Queensland. One of our first retail stores sold several pieces before the product was even out on the shop floor. It’s exciting to see!” says Taylor.

As conversations around women’s health, comfort and ageing continue to evolve, Wicks Intimates believes there is growing demand for products that approach these needs with greater dignity, elegance and consideration.

“What became very clear to us over the past year is that absorbency needs exist across every life stage. One year in, and we can see that women do not want to choose between functionality and feeling good in what they wear,” Taylor says. “They want products that work exceptionally well, but also feel soft,

beautiful and thoughtfully designed.”

Opening For Wholesale Earlier Than Expected

Wicks expanding into B2B early has been an unexpected but exciting development.

Media Release: June, 2026

“What has been particularly interesting is seeing retailers recognise the same gap we identified through our customers,” says Taylor. “There is growing demand for absorbent products that feel elevated, beautiful and genuinely wearable for women across different life stages.”

Initially launched as a direct-to-consumer brand, Wicks is now exploring selective wholesale opportunities as interest continues to grow among retailers seeking more refined options within the absorbent underwear category. While large supermarkets appear to have trained the consumer to buy period underwear at the supermarket, there remains an opportunity for more elegant lingerie with discreet absorbency to be sold through lingerie stores.

Wicks Intimates is family-owned and female-founded, with products designed in Melbourne using luxurious, eco-conscious fabrics including luxury deadstock fabrics or OEKO-TEX certified fabrics. All Wicks pieces are lined in GOTS-certified organic cotton.

Wicks products are made in Sri Lanka in a family-owned factory that pays its staff fairly, awards leave and overtime and offers a safe working environment.

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