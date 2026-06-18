June 18, 2026 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.

BACK BAY

JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race – Wednesday, June 24, 2026

The annual JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 starting at 7:15 p.m.. Approximately 7,000 participants will run/walk the racecourse that starts and ends on Charles Street between Boylston Street and Beacon Street. Road closures may be required to accommodate the runners.

Parking restrictions and potential road closures will be in effect throughout Wednesday on the following streets:

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street South - West side, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Commonwealth Avenue - North side, North roadway, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

July 4th Celebration – Monday June 29 – Sunday July 5

Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the July 4th celebration event on the Esplanade. They will be in place between Monday, June 29 and Sunday July 5.

Parking restrictions will be in effect from Monday through Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon Street (DC138, DC139)

Stuart Street - North side (odd side, Transportation Building side), the last 4 metered parking spaces next to the MBTA Bus Stop, CC218, CC217, CC216, CC215 at the Charles Street South end

Parking restrictions will be in effect from Friday through Sunday on the following streets:

Stuart Street - North side (odd side, Transportation Building side), from Tremont Street to Charles Street South, unless otherwise posted (see 4 metered spaces above)

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday and Saturday on the following streets:

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street (unless already posted)

Back Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

Chestnut Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Revere Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

DOWNTOWN

Tartan Army, Faneuil Hall/Quincy Marketplace – Friday, June 19, 2026

On Friday, June 19, 2026, the Tartan Army will have 12 school buses picking up in the Faneuil Hall area starting at about 12:30 p.m. to bring ticket holders to Boston Stadium for the Scotland vs Morocco World Cup Game.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday on the following streets:

Chatham Street - Both sides, from Merchant Row to Commercial Street

Fan Fest at Boston City Hall Plaza, FIFA World Cup – Friday, June 12, 2026 to Saturday, June 27, 2026

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday on the following street:

New Chardon Street - Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

FENWAY

Concerts at Fenway Park, Mumford & Sons – Monday, June 22, 2026 and Rufus Du Sol - Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Fenway Park will be the venue for two upcoming concerts. The first will be Mumford & Son on Monday, June 22, 2026 followed by Rufus Du Sol on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. For various public safety reasons and logistical needs of the concerts several temporary parking restrictions will need to be implemented.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following street:

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Boylston Street - North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Overland Street - North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

ROXBURY

Mayor’s Coffee Hour Mission Hill – Thursday, June 18, 2026

On Thursday, June 18, 2026 the Mayor of Boston will be hosting a coffee hour in Mission Hill in "The Yard" behind the BYCF Tobin Community Center at 1481 Tremont Street, Roxbury from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Thursday on the following street:

Tremont Street, Mission Hill - North side (odd side side), from the small tree in front of 1467 Tremont Street heading westerly (up the hill) past the driveway, past the sign pole with the T-1 & T-4 to the street light pole with the T-4 with the double arrow.

Juneteenth Parade – Friday, June 19, 2026

On Friday, June 19, 2025 the Juneteenth Parade is scheduled to take place, stepping off at

1:00 p.m. The route is Roxbury Street, left onto Dudley Street, left onto Guild Row, right onto Malcolm X Boulevard, continuing onto Dudley Street, right onto Warren Street, to Walnut Avenue. The parade route itself doesn’t require any parking restrictions, and will only have road closures. The formation area for the parade will have parking restrictions put in place however, to minimize congestion during the event.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday on the following street:

Roxbury Street - North side (Roxbury Heritage State Park side), from Malcolm X Boulevard to Dudley Street – John Eliot Square, excluding any HP parking.

SOUTH STATION/LEATHER DISTRICT

On World Cup match days, the following street closures and parking restrictions will be in place:

Both lanes of Summer Street between Purchase Street at Dewey Square and Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic for South Station queuing operations for these matches:

The I-93 South 16A ramp exit will be closed.

Additional closures of Summer Street will take place from Surface Road to Atlantic Avenue on the outbound travel lanes on all match days.

Essex Street between South Street and Atlantic Avenue will be closed except for MBTA buses and traffic entering or leaving the 2 Financial Center garages.

Parking regulations will be adjusted on Atlantic Avenue between Kneeland Street and Summer Street.

Updated information can be found on our Summer Traffic Advisory page.