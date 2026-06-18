Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plans – 72 West Street Development Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: June 19, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41832cb?reqfrom=share

DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation/Action Work Plan and/or Final Investigation Report for a site known as 72 West Street Development Site, site ID #C224465. This site is located in the Borough of Brooklyn, within the County of Kings, and is located at 72 West Street. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, June 19, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224465/

And at:

Brooklyn Public Library Greenpoint Branch

107 Norman Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Brooklyn Community Board 1

435 Graham Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211