Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plans – 72 West Street Development Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plans – 72 West Street Development Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Region: 2
Date: June 19, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41832cb?reqfrom=share
DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation/Action Work Plan and/or Final Investigation Report for a site known as 72 West Street Development Site, site ID #C224465. This site is located in the Borough of Brooklyn, within the County of Kings, and is located at 72 West Street. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, June 19, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224465/
And at:
Brooklyn Public Library Greenpoint Branch
107 Norman Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Brooklyn Community Board 1
435 Graham Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
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