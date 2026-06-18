Ammons-Backed Budget Signed Into Law

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A state budget focused on affordability is now law thanks to state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, who helped pass a balanced budget prioritizing direct relief for Illinoisans and investing in the resources Washington is trying to slash.

“We’ve seen extreme funding cuts at the federal level, and that heavily impacts how our state budget allocates funds,” said Ammons. “I’m proud that this balanced budget will preserve the services and programs we rely on, without the financial support of the federal government and without extreme new taxes on working families.”

Ammons’ work this legislative session concluded in passing a fiscally and socially responsible budget that relieves the cost-of-living crisis while making key investments in food security and other state services at risk of federal funding losses or total elimination.

The budget takes a number of smart steps to help families make ends meet, including:

Nearly $100 million to help families afford groceries and put food on the table after Washington slashes nutrition assistance for more than over 100,000 Illinoisans. Creating the new FRESH Program, which provides a one-time $400 credit, giving families a lifeline while they work with providers to reactivate benefits, Expanding free and reduced-cost school lunches ensuring children affected by SNAP cuts have a sustainable meal, and Funding the Illinois Grocery Initiative to expand access to fresh food in food deserts.

after Washington slashes nutrition assistance for more than over 100,000 Illinoisans. Making back-to-school shopping more affordable by cutting the state sales tax on clothes, supplies, and other essentials for students, families, and teachers beginning in August.

by cutting the state sales tax on clothes, supplies, and other essentials for students, families, and teachers beginning in August. Freezing the gas tax to give families a break at the pump.

to give families a break at the pump. Restoring property tax relief grants for schools so communities statewide can see property tax relief.

for schools so communities statewide can see property tax relief. $500 million focused on affordable homes for working families sometimes known as the “missing middle” who do not qualify for traditional assistance but struggle to find quality homes in their price range.

sometimes known as the “missing middle” who do not qualify for traditional assistance but struggle to find quality homes in their price range. Fully funding safety net hospitals and $10 million dedicated to support Federally Qualified Health Centers for the most vulnerable families.

and $10 million dedicated to support Federally Qualified Health Centers for the most vulnerable families. Strengthening public safety initiatives including homelessness prevention and community-based violence prevention.

“This budget preserves our needs and allows for improvement, but there is still plenty of work left to do,” said Ammons. “We made great strides with our legislation and with this balanced budget, but we must continue to fight for equitable education funding, social justice and civil liberties.”