Mussman-Backed Budget Becomes Law

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A state budget focused on affordability is now law thanks to state Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg, who helped pass a balanced budget prioritizing direct relief for Illinoisans and offsetting federal funding cuts.

“Budgeting this year was especially complex as we simultaneously protect existing resources and offset federal cuts, all without putting more burden on working families,” said Mussman. “We accomplished all those goals in this balanced and intentional budget.”

Mussman’s work this legislative session concluded in passing a fiscally and socially responsible budget that relieves the cost-of-living crisis while making key investments in food security and other state services at risk of federal funding losses or total elimination.

The budget takes a number of smart steps to help families make ends meet, including:

Nearly $100 million to help families afford groceries and put food on the table after Washington slashes nutrition assistance for more than over 100,000 Illinoisans. Creating the new FRESH Program, which provides a one-time $400 credit, giving families a lifeline while they work with providers to reactivate benefits, Expanding free and reduced-cost school lunches ensuring children affected by SNAP cuts have a sustainable meal, and Funding the Illinois Grocery Initiative to expand access to fresh food in food deserts.

after Washington slashes nutrition assistance for more than over 100,000 Illinoisans. Making back-to-school shopping more affordable by cutting the state sales tax on clothes, supplies, and other essentials for students, families, and teachers from August 7 to 16, 2026.

by cutting the state sales tax on clothes, supplies, and other essentials for students, families, and teachers from August 7 to 16, 2026. Restoring property tax relief grants for schools so communities statewide can see property tax relief.

for schools so communities statewide can see property tax relief. $500 million focused on affordable homes for working families sometimes known as the “missing middle” who do not qualify for traditional assistance but struggle to find quality homes in their price range.

sometimes known as the “missing middle” who do not qualify for traditional assistance but struggle to find quality homes in their price range. Fully funding safety net hospitals and $10 million dedicated to support Federally Qualified Health Centers for the most vulnerable families.

and $10 million dedicated to support Federally Qualified Health Centers for the most vulnerable families. Strengthening public safety initiatives including homelessness prevention and community-based violence prevention.

“With our budget signed into law, we can head into the fiscal year with the tools needed to preserve what makes our state great while we invest in making our state better and our lives easier,” said Mussman.