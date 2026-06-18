Cassidy takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing

The 27th Special Operations Wing welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy as its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2026.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, presided over the ceremony, passing the Wing’s guidon from Col. Robert Johnston to Cassidy, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility.

While serving as commander, Johnston led the Wing through a historic operational tempo, overseeing crisis response operations and combat deployments in support of global special operations missions. Under his leadership, the Wing executed the largest presidentially-directed contingency in 27th SOW history, deploying hundreds of Airmen and several aircraft across two areas of responsibility—validating the Wing’s rapid response capabilities.

Additionally, he ushered the Wing through AFSOC’s first Combat Readiness Inspection — proving mission effectiveness and validating Agile Combat Employment concepts, enabling the Command to adapt and remain relevant for tomorrow.

Johnston enhanced the Wing’s training and operational readiness by overseeing the opening of the new Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility and supporting participation in international exercises across multiple AORs, including Southern Star, Talisman Sabre and Arctic Edge.

Johnston is credited for a wing-wide cultural shift, aligning 17 staff agencies to strengthen mission focus across the Wing. He prioritized initiatives to improve the quality of life for Air Commandos and their families. His efforts included expanding access to medical care through virtual mental health services and reduced pharmacy wait times, launching Cannon’s DoW STARBASE, and instilling a culture of fitness with a new family fitness area and Wing runs.

He bolstered relationships across the region and the state, advocating for continued investment in Cannon’s infrastructure and mission. He partnered with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center in a series of efforts to remediate per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in water near Cannon AFB— including opening a $24 million treatment facility at the southeast corner of the installation designed to mitigate any further migration of PFAS off-base.

“You and your Airmen were tested during one of the most dynamic periods in our command’s history, and you consistently proved yourself,” said Conley. “You didn’t just lead from garrison; when the nation called, you stepped up to lead a task force through complex, real-world missions.”

After recognizing Johnston's contributions during his time here, Conley highlighted the experience and leadership Cassidy will bring to the Steadfast Line.

“Brett, your exceptional and extensive record of service speaks volumes about your capabilities as a leader,” said Conley. “You are stepping into this role today because you, too, have been continually assessed throughout your career. From commanding the 71st Special Operations Squadron to your leadership as the 11th Air Task Force Commander, you have proven time and again that you are the right leader for this moment.”

Cassidy, former commander of the 11th Air Task Force at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, is a career Special Operations and air mobility pilot with more than 2,300 flight hours in CV-22 and C-130 aircraft.

Cassidy brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. He has extensive operational experience, having flown combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, in addition to supporting worldwide contingency operations, and commanding at the squadron and group levels.

“To the Air Commandos of the 27th Special Operations Wing: I am honored to join this team — a team that has proven time and again that no one presents specialized airpower to the Joint Force like the Steadfast Line,” said Cassidy. “As we advance into a period where our specialized skills and capabilities will be in higher demand than ever, I am committed to empowering each of you and fostering a community of support that ensures — when our nation calls for AFSOC airpower — that we are ready to execute with lethality Any Place, Any Time, Anywhere.”