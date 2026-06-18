Here's How to Reduce Your Vibrio Risk this Summer

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is warning residents to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from Vibrio bacteria, which live in warm coastal waters and can cause illness when exposed to an open wound or when a person eats contaminated seafood, especially raw oysters. The bacteria are most prevalent May through October, when water temperatures are warmer.

There have been seven reported cases of the virus so far this year. In 2025, there were 58 cases, with one reported death. Most reported cases occur in counties along the Gulf Coast.

Eating food contaminated with Vibrio can cause diarrhea and abdominal pain. Individuals with compromised immune systems, particularly those with chronic liver disease, are also likely to develop a bloodstream infection with fever and chills, blistering skin lesions and possibly death.

Though anyone can become ill from the bacteria, you are more susceptible to complications if:

You have liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia

You receive immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of disease

You take medicine to decrease stomach acid levels

You have had recent stomach surgery

MSDH recommends residents take the following precautions to help prevent illness:

Stay out of brackish or salt water if you have a wound (including cuts and scrapes) or cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if there's a possibility it could come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood or raw seafood juices.

Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water if they have been exposed to coastal waters or raw seafood or its juices.

If you develop a skin infection, tell your medical provider if your skin has come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.

Don't eat raw or undercooked oysters or other shellfish. Cook them before eating.

Always wash your hands with soap and water after handing raw shellfish.

Avoid contaminating cooked shellfish with raw shellfish and its juices.

For more information, including safe cooking guidelines, visit msdh.ms.gov/vibrio