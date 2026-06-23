The M&A Source Recognizes Vinil Ramchandran For Outstanding Performance

Vinil Ramchandran

The M&A Source has recognized Vinil Ramchandran with the Gold Club Award for outstanding performance in 2025 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.

This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our team, and our commitment to helping business owners achieve success” — Vinil Ramchandran

NEWPORT BACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The M&A Source, the leading professional trade association for lower-middle-market business intermediaries, has recognized Vinil Ramchandran with the Gold Club Award for outstanding performance in 2025 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.

“Behind every successful transaction is a team of professionals who bring expertise, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their clients,” stated Jaclyn Ring, Chair of the Board. “These award recipients exemplify the best of our profession. We are honored to celebrate their achievements.”

“I am honored to be recognized by The M&A Source among such an accomplished group of professionals. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our team, and our commitment to helping business owners achieve successful outcomes during one of the most important transitions of their lives," said Vinil Ramchandran of Dream Business Brokers.

Ramchandran is poised to build on his industry-leading success in 2026 and is well-positioned to once again earn recognition as one of the top performers in the business brokerage industry.

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