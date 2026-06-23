FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA FEATURE “MOONWATER”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the drama feature MOONWATER -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on June 23, 2026

Drama Feature Launches on North American VOD Platforms on June 23, 2026

MOONWATER is a personal film about coming to terms with who you are. Filming MOONWATER on my family farm allowed me to tell the story with the intimacy that only comes from truly knowing a place.” — Filmmaker William Tyler Wiseman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the drama feature MOONWATER -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on June 23, 2026.

MOONWATER tells the story of Peter, who struggles with alcoholism after his father’s death and retreats to his family’s remote cabin. He survives by hunting deer and selling their pelts to fund his next drink. One day, while tracking a deer deep in the woods, he stumbles upon his father’s long-abandoned moonshine still. Hoping to revive it, he reaches out to his estranged brother with a proposition: rebuild the still together and run it one last time. His brother agrees on one condition— Peter must quit drinking. As they work side by side, Peter's struggle to conceal his addiction forces him to confront his crumbling sense of self-worth and grapple with what it truly means to change.

Written and directed by William Tyler Wiseman, MOONWATER was produced by Mark Wiseman, Michael Goldberg and Natalie Goldberg. Featured actors include: Matthew Wayne Roberts (‘Peter Goodman’), Michael Lee Joplin (‘Thomas Goodman’), Dannica Terry (‘Amaya Goodman’), Liz Meinders (‘Emma’) and Matthew Gordon (‘Mitch’).

“MOONWATER is a deeply personal film about growing up and coming to terms with who you are, even the imperfect parts,” said filmmaker William Tyler Wiseman. “Who we are is tied to where we come from, so filming MOONWATER on my family farm felt essential. It allowed me to tell the story with the kind of intimacy that only comes from truly knowing a place.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire MOONWATER directly with the filmmakers.

MOONWATER info: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt29807340/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - MOONWATER (2026)

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