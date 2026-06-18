CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarson Funds , a digital asset investment firm focused on blockchain innovation and institutional education, today outlined five crypto infrastructure sectors it believes are positioned for long-term resilience as the market matures beyond speculative cycles.The firm’s framework focuses on sectors that may continue to matter because they address durable infrastructure needs: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, real-world networks, compute capacity and institutional financial rails.“Crypto markets move in cycles, but infrastructure requirements persist,” said John Sarson, CEO of Sarson Funds. “The sectors most likely to endure are those tied to durable needs in the digital economy: security, compute, financial rails, artificial intelligence and real-world network coordination.”Sarson Funds’ five-part framework for long-term crypto infrastructure resilience includes:1. Decentralized AI InfrastructureArtificial intelligence is becoming a foundational internet layer, raising new questions around compute access, data control, model coordination and platform concentration. Decentralized AI infrastructure may offer alternative ways to coordinate compute, verify data and support open AI systems. Manifest Network is one example of a project building in this direction.2. Quantum SecurityAs quantum computing advances, blockchain networks will need stronger cryptographic protections and credible migration paths. Quantum security is an infrastructure category focused on protecting digital assets, wallets and decentralized systems from future cryptographic vulnerabilities. American Fortress is one example of a project focused on post-quantum security for blockchain and digital asset infrastructure.3. DePIN and Real-World Decentralized InfrastructureDecentralized physical infrastructure networks, often referred to as DePIN, use blockchain-based incentives to coordinate real-world networks such as wireless coverage, sensors, mapping, energy systems and machine-level infrastructure. Helium helped demonstrate the potential of DePIN as a category, though Sarson Funds is continuing to evaluate how that specific network evolves following recent ownership and strategic changes. Other projects across the sector continue to explore how decentralized coordination can support real-world infrastructure deployment.4. Decentralized Cloud, Compute and StorageDemand for AI, data processing and application hosting is increasing pressure on cloud and compute markets. Decentralized cloud, compute and storage networks may provide alternative capacity, redundancy and censorship-resistant infrastructure for developers, enterprises and AI systems. Projects across this category include Venice, Akash and other decentralized compute and cloud infrastructure initiatives.5. TradFi-Linked Blockchain InfrastructureInstitutional adoption of blockchain technology depends on compliance-aware systems, tokenization infrastructure, settlement networks and rails that can connect traditional finance with digital asset markets. TradFi-linked blockchain infrastructure may play a growing role as banks, asset managers and financial institutions explore tokenized assets, on-chain settlement and regulated digital market infrastructure. Canton is one example of a network focused on institutional blockchain use cases.Sarson Funds noted that the five sectors are not intended as short-term market calls or endorsements of individual tokens. Instead, the framework is designed to help investors, advisors and institutions evaluate where blockchain infrastructure may remain relevant across multiple market cycles.“The most important question is not which sector is getting the most attention today,” Sarson said. “It is which categories solve problems that are likely to become more important as the digital economy expands.”About Sarson FundsSarson Funds is a digital asset investment firm providing blockchain-focused investment strategies, education and market research for financial professionals, institutions and investors. The firm focuses on helping clients understand the evolving digital asset landscape through disciplined research, risk management and long-term thematic analysis.About Manifest NetworkManifest Network is a decentralized AI ecosystem focused on building modular, token-governed infrastructure. The network supports interoperable AI agents, decentralized compute nodes, and community-aligned governance protocols.X: https://x.com/ManifestNetwork LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-manifest-network/ Disclosure:This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, tax or investment advice. References to specific projects or sectors are provided for general market commentary and educational purposes only and do not constitute recommendations, solicitations or endorsements. Digital asset investments are volatile and carry significant risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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