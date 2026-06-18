Moermond & Mulligan Secure Not Guilty Verdict in Hamilton County Assault Case

Cincinnati criminal defense firm Moermond & Mulligan, LLC manages successful defense resulting in a full acquittal for a client facing assault charges.

By carefully examining the testimony and evidence presented, the Court recognized that our client was not an aggressor but was acting within his legal right to self-defense.” — Brad Moermond

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 11, 2026, the Hamilton County Court delivered a Not Guilty verdict in an assault case , fully exonerating a local defendant of all charges. The decision followed a bench trial where the defense successfully demonstrated that the defendant’s actions were a justified act of self-defense.The defendant had been charged with Assault under Ohio Revised Code 2903.13, a charge that carries significant penalties, including potential jail time and lasting personal repercussions. However, during the trial, the defense team—led by attorney Brad Moermond —utilized rigorous cross-examination to highlight critical inconsistencies in the prosecution's case and presented evidence that the defendant acted only to protect themselves from an immediate threat.“This outcome reflects a successful defense showing that our client’s actions were entirely justified under the circumstances,” said Brad Moermond. “By carefully examining the testimony and evidence presented, the Court recognized that our client was not an aggressor but was acting within his legal right to self-defense.”The verdict for Case No. 25/CRB/15576 brings an end to a legal process that began in September 2025. With the Not Guilty finding, the individual has been cleared of all wrongdoing, reinforcing the fundamental principle that every citizen has the right to a robust defense and the right to protect themselves when threatened.About Moermond & Mulligan, LLC Moermond & Mulligan, LLC is the team you want in the fight when the weight of criminal charges bears down on you and your freedom is on the line. With offices in both Cincinnati and Dayton, this elite criminal defense law firm, born from L. Patrick Mulligan & Associates, combines Board Certified criminal trial mastery with insider prosecutorial insight to deliver surgical, high-impact defense in DUI/OVI cases, felony cases, and all life-altering charges. Founding partner L. Patrick Mulligan has tried hundreds of cases, many in front of juries when everything was at stake, while Brad Moermond brings years of prosecutorial firepower to anticipate and dismantle the State’s strategy both in and out of the courtroom. Together, they’ve protected reputations, preserved communities, and in many cases, kept clients out of prison entirely. For the accused, they are more than criminal lawyers; Moermond & Mulligan, LLC is the last line of defense when losing is not an option.Legal Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome in future cases.

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