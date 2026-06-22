New App Finds Early Cryptocurrency Risers - Already Identified 382% Gains

Rising token JST token Founder photo

Whale buying signals identify altcoins rising hundreds of percent - even as Bitcoin declines

I built this app because I wanted a smarter way to find rising cryptos early. The whale signals led me to coins like VVV and JST before they made their big moves, helping me earn big gains.” — Alex Genadinik

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new mobile app is helping cryptocurrency investors find rising altcoins and memecoins before the broader market catches on. The mobile app “Find Altcoin & Memecoin Risers” - available on both iOS and Android, uses whale buying signals to surface cryptocurrencies showing early signs of significant price movement.The app has already identified several standout performers. Venice Token (VVV) rose 382% after being flagged by the app, while JUST (JST) climbed 145% - both during a period when Bitcoin and the broader crypto market were trending downward. That counter-market performance is what sets these finds apart, suggesting the app is identifying genuine momentum rather than simply riding an overall bull market.The app pulls data through Dune Analytics and other leading cryptocurrency APIs, tracking the buying behavior of large cryptocurrency wallets - commonly known as whales - to detect early accumulation patterns before prices spike. When whales quietly buy, prices often follow. Find Altcoin & Memecoin Risers surfaces those signals in a simple, accessible mobile interface for everyday investors.The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. More information is available at sprktoken.com/altcoin-memecoin-riser-app.Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.semantic.altcoin Landing Page: https://www.sprktoken.com/altcoin-memecoin-riser-app

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