New App Finds Early Cryptocurrency Risers - Already Identified 382% Gains
Whale buying signals identify altcoins rising hundreds of percent - even as Bitcoin declines
The app has already identified several standout performers. Venice Token (VVV) rose 382% after being flagged by the app, while JUST (JST) climbed 145% - both during a period when Bitcoin and the broader crypto market were trending downward. That counter-market performance is what sets these finds apart, suggesting the app is identifying genuine momentum rather than simply riding an overall bull market.
The app pulls data through Dune Analytics and other leading cryptocurrency APIs, tracking the buying behavior of large cryptocurrency wallets - commonly known as whales - to detect early accumulation patterns before prices spike. When whales quietly buy, prices often follow. Find Altcoin & Memecoin Risers surfaces those signals in a simple, accessible mobile interface for everyday investors.
The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. More information is available at sprktoken.com/altcoin-memecoin-riser-app.
App Store (iOS): https://apps.apple.com/app/id6762012445
Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.semantic.altcoin
Landing Page: https://www.sprktoken.com/altcoin-memecoin-riser-app
Alex Genadinik
SPRK Token
+1 415-269-3586
alex.genadinik@gmail.com
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