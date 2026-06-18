Staunton District Traffic Alert for June 22 – 26, 2026

STAUNTON – The following is a list of maintenance and construction work that may affect traffic in the VDOT Staunton District, which consists of 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a change from last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 3 to 4, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 17, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22 through July 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for paving between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 622 (Robinson Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No work scheduled.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations including the off-ramp at Exit 188A for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 through July 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 180 to 182, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 188 to 191, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight southbound right lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through July 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (South Lee Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near I-81 exit 175 interchange for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Temporary bridge with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern 24/7 between Route 647 (Unexpected Road) and Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) for bridge replacement, through July 9.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Temporary traffic signal in operation 24/7 between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for Strait Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion August 2027.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 629 (Straight Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 624 (Jack Mountain Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 640 (Blue Grass Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) and Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, and adding stone to unpaved roads, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTAT E 64

Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 1.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including the southbound offramp at Exit 217, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight southbound single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures mile marker 236 to 238 for barrier relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

PRIMARY ROAD S

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 754 (Badger Road) and Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road/Spring Hill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, June 26.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge work between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, June 26.

*NEW* Route 262 – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign work near the junction with Interstate 81, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of Thursday, June 25.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 790 (Amber Road) and Route 789 (Pleasant Grove Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 1.

*NEW* Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 15.

Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 742 (Lebanon Church Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge work between Route 743 (Catheys River Lane) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup operations through June 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 244 off-ramp for sign work at various locations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

Mile marker 240 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Robin Road and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 605 (Main Street, Port Republic) for painting of bridge over North River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 29.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Shenandoah County line and Route 615 (Longs Road)for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for bridge work about a mile and a half east of Route 607 (Weaver Road), 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 267 to 266, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

Mile marker 278 to 280 – Single lane closures for survey work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday, June 21.

Mile marker 288 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of November 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 294 to 299, Overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 866 (Mountain View Drive) to just north of Locust Grove Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, June 26.

Route 185 (Stoney Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for survey work near the junction with I-81, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, June 22.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Congress Street) and Fadeley Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.

Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Route 771 (Boyer Road) – Closed for bridge work just west of Route 678 (Fort Valley Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, June 26. Motorists should follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 306, northbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 – July 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Route 50 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Mile marker 314 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of September 30. Weekend work hours vary.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound – Right lane closures for survey work, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 322 to 320, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights June 28 – July 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound closures near I-81 interchange for work on I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, through 7 a.m. on Friday, June 26, and then again from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26 through 7 a.m. on Monday, June 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 625 (Marlboro Road), Route 629 (Laurel Grove Road/Carters Lane), Route 638 (Hites Road), Route 648 (Passage Road), Route 649 (Springdale Road), Route 676 (Warm Springs Road), Route 738 (Ogden Lane), Route 758 (Belle View Lane) and Route 1194 (Serviceberry Court), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 10.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road), Route 606 (Feltner Road/Mount Carmel Road), Route 621 (Briggs Road), and Route 649 (Feltner Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 17.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 1 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. eastbound and 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. westbound. Weekend work hours vary. Estimated completion October 30.

Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for road work related to I-81 southbound widening, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 2028.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 11 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including the off-ramps at Exit 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) and Fauquier County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for soil borings between the Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road), 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 1.

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for paving, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 11.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Fire Trail Road for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 622 (Liberty Hall Road), Route 631 (William Vincent Road), Route 632 (Fetchett Road) and Route 634 (Smith Run Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through July 10.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.