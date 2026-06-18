JUNETEENTH 2026 CLOSURE

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, the offices of the Fiscal Court and County Clerk will be closed on Friday, June 19th, 2026. We will resume normal hours at 8 AM on Monday, June 22nd, 2026.

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