DNREC Opens New Delaware Environmental Laboratory in Smyrna

DNREC opened the new Delaware Environmental Laboratory near Smyrna today with a ceremonial ribbon cutting for a state-of-the-art facility that features scientific analysis of emerging contaminants such as PFAS, water quality testing and early detection in Delaware of human and animal diseases. DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson led the cutting. Celebrants, left to right, were: DNREC Deputy Secretary Dayna Cobb, former DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Sec. Patterson, Delaware Environmental Lab Director Ashley Kunder, former DNREC Secretary Christophe Tulou, former DNREC Secretary David Small, State Senator Stephanie Hansen, US EPA Region 3 Deputy Administrator Catherine Libertz, State Sen. Kyra Hoffner, Kate Rohrer representing US Senator Chris Coons, and John Gentile, representing Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester. /Delaware DNREC photo

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Delaware Environmental Laboratory has opened near Smyrna, providing a state-of-the-art facility to test water quality, chemical contaminants including per- and poly fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and conduct molecular and microbiology. DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson was joined today for a ceremonial ribbon cutting by representatives of the state’s congressional delegation, state legislators, former DNREC cabinet secretaries and organizations that depend on the environmental lab for scientific analysis.

The new lab replaces a facility that has operated since 1983 in a converted 19th-century cannery that serves as DNREC’s headquarters building in Dover. The spacious new lab building will house up to 24 scientific, technical and support staff. With its strategic location adjacent the state Department of Health and Social Services Public Health lab, the Delaware Environmental Laboratory will perform testing in support of environmental and public health programs focused on detection of human and animal diseases, as well as environmental emergency response, education and training. The new facility is the third environmental lab in the state’s history.

Construction of the Delaware Environmental Laboratory was supported by a combined $29.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act – funded by President Joe Biden and Congress – and state funds.

“DNREC’s lab has done amazing work in the last 40 years but did so in spaces that looked like a middle school science classroom, so it definitely needed an upgrade,” DNREC Secretary Patterson said. “The new modern, environmental lab will provide optimum conditions for the skilled and dedicated staff DNREC depends on to help protect the health and safety of Delawareans and our environment, with greater capabilities for addressing environmental and public health challenges of today and into the future.”

Beyond the lab’s expanded capabilities for analytical testing and applying scientific expertise, the proximity between the new DNREC laboratory and the Division of Public Health lab will enable the state to benefit from support between technical experts, materials and supplies when critical situations arise, such as preventing disease outbreaks on coastal beaches or helping mitigate accidental industrial releases of toxic substances or the impacts of pollutants – with both labs focused on underserved or at-risk communities throughout the state.

DNREC expects the new facility to encourage continuing innovation from the various specialized sections of the lab in meeting global environmental and public health challenges of the times, with PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern among the priorities. The new Delaware Environmental Laboratory continues to increase DNREC’s analytical testing capability. The lab has established new testing capabilities for PFAS, emerging contaminants and other specialized testing, such as environmental DNA. Beyond meeting DNREC’s analysis needs, the Delaware Environmental Lab also serves organizations such as the Center for the Inland Bays, the Delaware River Basin Commission, the U.S. Geological Survey, Delaware Geological Survey and the University of Delaware.

“The opening of our new environmental laboratory represents a significant investment by the state,” said Delaware Environmental Laboratory Director Ashley Kunder. “This strengthens our ability to provide high-quality scientific data that state agencies and policymakers rely upon to make informed decisions and protect our natural resources. Most importantly, this laboratory reflects our commitment to the citizens of Delaware. This new facility supports our talented group of scientists and technical professionals, thus strengthens our ability to deliver timely, accurate, and defensible data. We are excited to begin this new chapter and look forward to meeting our mission of protecting public health and the environment.”

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Water manages and protects Delaware’s water resources. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

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