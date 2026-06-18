Brain with puzzle pieces and scrabble letters that spell out dementia
Normal Aging and Cognition
It’s normal for thinking and memory to change with age. Slower processing, taking longer to finish tasks, or occasionally forgetting names or misplacing items are typical age‑related changes. Slower reaction time can also make complex activities, like driving, more difficult.
However, some changes may signal dementia. Concerning signs include new personality shifts (such as becoming withdrawn when formerly outgoing), unusual behavior, or increasing difficulty with everyday tasks. Sometimes dementia‑like symptoms come from medical conditions or medications and may improve with treatment.
Normal Aging vs. Dementia
|Task
|Normal Aging
|Possible Dementia
|Language
|Occasionally forgetting words or losing track of a conversation.
|Trouble speaking or understanding others; repeating questions.
|Behavior
|Occasional irritability without major personality change.
|New suspicion, withdrawal, or poor judgment.
|Hygiene
|Personal care becomes harder.
|Forgetting to bathe or dress properly, not noticing hygiene lapses.
|Memory
|Temporary forgetfulness (names, misplacing items).
|Frequent, significant lapses in names, tasks, or recent events.
|Orientation
|Occasionally forgetting the day or place.
|Getting lost in familiar areas.
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