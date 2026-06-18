Brain with puzzle pieces and scrabble letters that spell out dementia

It’s normal for thinking and memory to change with age. Slower processing, taking longer to finish tasks, or occasionally forgetting names or misplacing items are typical age‑related changes. Slower reaction time can also make complex activities, like driving, more difficult.

However, some changes may signal dementia. Concerning signs include new personality shifts (such as becoming withdrawn when formerly outgoing), unusual behavior, or increasing difficulty with everyday tasks. Sometimes dementia‑like symptoms come from medical conditions or medications and may improve with treatment.

Normal Aging vs. Dementia