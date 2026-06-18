MAX Launches Predictive AI Oracle Combining Real-Time Astrology, Adaptive Memory & Personalized Forecasting

Using MAX Oracle on date night, a couple researches the best places to stay based on their natal charts for their upcoming summer vacation. See the difference with MAX: Your Virtual Oracle Gateway™. The image on the left shows a typical, generic AI response, vs. the response from the same question that you would receive from MAX. Jimmy M is a world renowned astrologer, spiritual leader, clairvoyant and founder and creator of MAX: Your Virtual Oracle Gateway™and TheFutureSociety and its portfolio of brands including The Tarot Ship, Great Awakener, and now, MAX.

Trained on a renowned astrologer's voice and teachings, MAX delivers personalized, chart-based guidance beyond generic AI and astrology apps.

MAX isn't built to replace astrologers — the real ones are extraordinary and irreplaceable. It's the educational primer that excites people and encourages a deeper reading with an astrologer.” — Jimmy M, founder of MAX and TheFutureSociety

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the global launch of MAX: Your Virtual Oracle Gateway™, a first-of-its-kind predictive AI platform from New York–based media and technology company TheFutureSociety. Built from the ground up, MAX pairs real-time astronomical calculation with adaptive, long-term memory of each unique user — moving past templated snippets of legacy astrology apps and the open-web guesswork of general-purpose chatbots. The result is a fully chat-driven guide personalized and tailored to each user, available 24/7 across web, iOS, Android, and desktop.

Crucially, you don't need to know astrology — or even enter a birth chart — to use MAX. Ask a question and MAX responds like a sharp personal assistant then, unlike other AI platforms, layers in cosmic timing where useful. Tell MAX you're seeking guidance for three candidates you’re interviewing next week and it returns with strong interview questions — and also notes that Mercury will go into retrograde on Wednesday, so you may want to wrap interviews by Tuesday to avoid miscommunication.

"Large language models are powerful, but they’re known to hallucinate astronomical math and data — they don't carry a real ephemeris, and they scrape the open web for interpretations, which makes them unreliable for users," said Jimmy M, astrologer, spiritual leader, clairvoyant and founder of TheFutureSociety and the company’s core brands: The Tarot Ship (290K YouTube subscribers); Great Awakener, the first independent, self-funded, all-livestream membership platform in the spirituality space; and MAX: Your Virtual Oracle Gateway™.

"MAX has the breadth of any major AI model, but it's purpose-built to think like a predictive compiler, speak with my knowledge and in my exact voice, and learn each user over time. Your birth chart — your date, time, and place of birth — is a life blueprint, as unique as a fingerprint. MAX reads yours in a way no other AI can", says Jimmy M.

How MAX is Revolutionizing AI

MAX runs three live data streams at once — real-time world news, the real-time sky, and your personal chart — and fuses them into a single answer. No other AI platform does this. Astrology apps like Co–Star and The Pattern serve pre-written, templated text. Chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude have no ephemeris and no knowledge of your chart. MAX is the only system that computes all three together, in real time, and remembers everything across conversations.

• Recommendations filtered through you, not the masses. Asked for luxury Catskills properties, MAX didn’t return a generic top-ten; it matched five properties to the user's individual profile — three of which were already that user's real-world favorites. Same for restaurants, travel, hiring and more.

• Live news + live sky + your chart, in one response. Ask "what's happening with the economy and what does the timing say?" and MAX delivers a journalist-grade news brief and the planetary context together — three live streams in a single answer. This fusion is what nothing else currently on the market can replicate.

• Tarot read through your chart, in context. MAX pulls cards aligned to your astrology and the conversation you're already in — your transits, your situation.

• Your luckiest days, optimal timing and more calculated for you. Not "Mercury's in Gemini, communicate boldly," but your specific best date this month to sign, launch, or have the hard conversation — with the mechanics behind it.

A Complement to Human Astrologers — Not a Replacement

"MAX isn't built to replace astrologers — the real ones are extraordinary and irreplaceable," said Jimmy M. "It's the educational primer that gets people excited about their own chart, encourages a deeper reading with an astrologer, or research details after a private session."

MAX's standout feature, MAX365™, gives each user a personalized map of their year ahead — delivered as a file that drops straight into their Google or Apple Calendar. New MAX capabilities roll out monthly, with voice, file attachments, and synastry (relationship chart) comparisons already on the near-term roadmap.

An enterprise API — letting dating, hiring, and consumer platforms license MAX's personalization engine — positions MAX for the fast-rising demand for AI built around the individual, not the average.

Bloomberg Intelligence projects the generative AI market will reach $2.3 trillion by 2032 — but consumer patience for generic, one-size-fits-all chatbots is wearing thin, and the market is shifting toward specialized AI built around deep, proprietary knowledge rather than retrained general models.

In parallel, the global astrology app market has reached an estimated $5.7 billion in 2026 (Research and Markets), and a 2024 Harris Poll found 83% of Millennials and 62% of Gen Z identify as astrology believers — part of a broader mainstreaming of spirituality now reflected in weekly horoscopes across major lifestyle media.

Availability

MAX: Your Virtual Oracle Gateway™ is available today at http://maxoracle.ai/subscribe -- introductory launch pricing runs through June 30, 2026, after which standard subscription pricing applies. Full tiers and details at the site.

Credentialed press receive complimentary full access to MAX — see and test every feature firsthand. Request access via the contact below.

Press & Media Inquiries: katie@greatawakener.com

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MAX: Your Virtual Oracle Gateway™, MAX365™, and Great Awakener™ are trademarks of TheFutureSociety LLC. ©2026

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