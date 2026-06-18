Infragistics Turns AI Coding Assistants into Enterprise Development Partners with Ignite UI Enterprise MCP Toolchain

Developers Can Now Build, Modernize and Theme Applications in a Single AI Workflow as Part of New Ultimate 26.1 Release

CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infragistics, the global software company whose UI and UX solutions power applications for the world’s largest enterprises and software teams, launched three integrated AI development tools that make up its new Ignite UI Enterprise MCP toolchain. The new stack connects AI coding assistants including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude Desktop, Claude Code and JetBrains AI Assistant directly to Ignite UI’s component library, documentation and theming system. This gives AI the context to produce code that fits a team’s codebase from the start, so developers don’t have to spend time reworking it. Part of the latest release of Infragistics Ultimate 26.1, the toolchain takes developers from initial AI prompt to shippable enterprise applications in one continuous workflow.

Nearly 90% of tech leaders are using AI in app development, but the gap between AI-generated code and production-ready applications continues to grow. Without access to framework-specific component patterns, live documentation and a project’s actual theming system, AI coding assistants produce a constant flow of generic suggestions that developers spend hours reworking to fit real codebases. The Ignite UI Enterprise MCP toolchain solves this by turning AI from a suggestion engine into a development partner that builds with the same components, documentation and styles developers rely on every day.

Infragistics brings three new AI development tools together to do this. Ignite UI Agent Skills give AI coding assistants framework-specific knowledge of Ignite UI components and how they’re used across Angular, React, Web Components and Blazor. This includes the ability to turn screenshots and mockups into working views across all modern web frameworks. The Ignite UI CLI MCP Server keeps AI's knowledge current with live access to documentation and APIs, so generated code is always based on accurate, up-to-date information. The Ignite UI Theming MCP Server handles visual design, generating palettes, typography and styling that match a team's existing system. AI builds with the components, conventions and visual language a team already uses, not generic snippets developers have to translate.

The toolchain powers AI workflows including:

1. Go from idea to working application instantly. Developers describe what they need, and the Ignite UI Enterprise MCP toolchain creates the project structure, adds routing and wires in the right Ignite UI components. What once required switching between documentation, setup guides and CLI commands is now a single conversation.

2. Build views from design images. Ignite UI Agent Skills include a generate-from-image capability for Angular, React, Blazor and Web Components. Developers share a screenshot, mockup or wireframe with their AI assistant, which uses the Ignite UI CLI MCP to identify matching components and the Ignite UI Theming MCP to extract and apply a matching theme. This produces a working view without manual component lookup or theme configuration.

3. Modernize existing applications incrementally. Teams use Ignite UI CLI scaffolding tools and component documentation, surfaced through the AI workflow, to identify replacement components and generate the correct import paths, API usage and configuration patterns. Teams can replace third-party or outdated UI components one at a time, without a full rewrite or disruption to existing roadmaps.

4. Access component documentation in real-time. Developers identify the right components for a use case, explore properties and events, and apply that knowledge immediately without leaving the AI workflow.

5. Generate production-ready theming code. The Ignite UI Theming MCP Server enables AI assistants to generate palettes, design tokens, typography, elevations and complete component themes for Angular, React, Web Components and Blazor. These are themes that development teams can ship, not visual prototypes that need translating.

“Many developers are reaching the point where AI output looks promising until it meets a real codebase. Our enterprise MCP toolchain changes that,” said Jason Beres, COO of Infragistics. “By connecting AI directly to Ignite UI’s components, APIs and design systems, we’re giving development teams output that ships, and a real return on the AI tools they’ve already invested in.”

As part of the Ultimate 26.1 release, Ignite UI for React now also ships AI guidance directly inside the package, so coding assistants like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude Desktop, Claude Code and JetBrains AI Assistant can recognize and use the library out of the box. The new release adds PDF export across all React data grids, scroll performance that more than doubles speed on large datasets and updated multi-language support. Ignite UI for Angular 21.2 modernizes templates using the latest Angular patterns. These updates continue Infragistics’ work to make AI a native part of how teams build and ship software.

Ultimate 26.1 is available now at https://infragistics.com/products/ultimate.

About Ignite UI

Ignite UI is a powerful UI toolkit designed to supercharge web application development. With a rich library of high-performance, enterprise-grade components for Angular, Blazor, Web Components, React, and jQuery, Ignite UI delivers everything you need to build modern, data-intensive applications. From the fastest data grids and real-time charts to the DockManager for desktop-like layout experiences, every component is built for speed, scalability, and flexibility. Paired with the intuitive WYSIWYG low-code App Builder™ tool, you can design and deploy stunning apps up to 80% faster—without compromising performance or usability.

About Infragistics Ultimate

Infragistics Ultimate is the all-in-one solution for building high-performance business applications. Created for developers and UX/UI professionals, it delivers a powerful library of modern, enterprise-grade UI controls and design tools that work seamlessly across every platform and device. Infragistics Ultimate includes the low-code, drag-and-drop App Builder™, enabling developers to accelerate development timelines and bring apps to life—fast. Whether you're modernizing legacy systems or creating new digital experiences, the Infragistics Ultimate toolkit empowers you to design, prototype, and build apps with precision, speed and scalability.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Reveal is an award-winning developer-first embedded BI platform for ISVs and software teams needing scalable analytics with no user or data limits. App Builder™ is a low code platform that accelerates app development by streamlining the design to code process, delivering production-ready, enterprise-grade code for Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React frameworks. Slingshot is a unified marketing analytics and workflow platform that connects everything marketers need to drive revenue and make faster, more informed decisions. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

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