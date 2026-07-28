TorqLite Expands U.S. Operations to Help Customers Navigate Today's Supply Chain Challenges

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getting the right equipment when you need it shouldn't be the hardest part of keeping a project on schedule. Yet for many companies across oil and gas, power generation, mining, and heavy construction, supply chain delays have made even routine maintenance more complicated over the past few years. When specialized tools are difficult to source, downtime can quickly become expensive.That growing challenge is one reason TorqLite continues expanding its U.S. operations. As a trusted hydraulic bolting equipment distributor , the company is investing in American manufacturing to help customers gain faster access to the hydraulic bolting tools they depend on for critical maintenance and construction work.Founded in 1981, TorqLite has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing hydraulic torque wrenches, bolt tensioners, hydraulic pumps, and other specialty bolting equipment. Its tools are used around the world in industries where precision matters and equipment failures simply aren't an option.The conversation around the heavy industry supply chain has changed. Companies are looking beyond price alone and asking bigger questions. Where is the equipment made? Will replacement tools be available when they're needed? Can they count on consistent quality and technical support if something unexpected happens?For TorqLite, those questions have shaped the way the company continues to grow. Every hydraulic bolting system is engineered, assembled, tested, and calibrated in the United States, giving customers confidence that the equipment they're using is backed by experienced engineers and strict quality standards."We hear from customers who simply want a dependable partner," said Jordan Schupbach, Owner and CEO of TorqLite. "They're looking for equipment they can trust and a team that's there when they need support. That's what we've built our company around, and we're continuing to invest in that commitment."Beyond hydraulic torque wrenches, TorqLite supplies bolt tensioners, flange maintenance tools, riser tools, torque multipliers, hammer union tools, jam nut systems, and automated bolting equipment. Every product is designed with the same goal in mind: helping crews work more safely, improve torque accuracy, and complete demanding jobs with greater efficiency.The company also maintains ISO 9001-certified quality standards throughout its manufacturing process, reinforcing its commitment to dependable performance from the shop floor to the job site. Those standards, combined with decades of engineering experience, have helped TorqLite become a trusted source for industrial bolting solutions across industries that rely on precision every day.Supply chain challenges may continue to evolve, but one thing remains constant. Industrial companies need partners they can count on when projects are on the line. By expanding its U.S. operations and continuing to manufacture its products domestically, TorqLite is focused on giving customers one less thing to worry about so they can stay focused on the work ahead.Learn more about TorqLite and its complete line of hydraulic bolting solutions at www.torqlite.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.