Mellow Fellow Emphasizes Consumer Education, Product Transparency and Responsible Industry Standards

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As policymakers, regulators and businesses continue discussions surrounding hemp-derived cannabinoid products across the United States, Mellow Fellow is encouraging a continued focus on consumer education, product transparency and clear industry standards.

The company believes consumers benefit most when they have access to accurate product information, transparent labeling and third-party testing information that helps them make informed purchasing decisions.

“The hemp marketplace has evolved rapidly over the last several years, and many consumers are still trying to understand the differences between products, cannabinoids and labeling,” said Gerard Coombs Jr., co-founder of Mellow Fellow. “Consumers shouldn't need a law degree to understand what they're buying. They deserve clear information, transparent labeling and access to product testing information so they can make informed decisions.”

Coombs said that regardless of how regulatory frameworks continue to evolve at the state and federal levels, responsible operators should remain focused on consistency, transparency and consumer trust.

“Consumers, retailers, manufacturers and regulators all benefit when expectations are clear,” Coombs said. “As an industry, we should continue working toward standards that prioritize transparency, responsible business practices and consumer education.”

Mellow Fellow supports efforts that help consumers better understand cannabinoid products, including clear product descriptions, accessible testing information and responsible marketing practices.

The company said it will continue investing in consumer education and product information resources as the hemp-derived cannabinoid marketplace continues to mature.

About Mellow Fellow

Mellow Fellow is a Florida-based cannabinoid brand focused on consumer education, product transparency and accessible third-party testing information. The company develops hemp-derived cannabinoid products and educational resources designed to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

About Arvida Labs

Arvida Labs is a Florida-based product development and manufacturing company serving brands within the cannabinoid industry. The company supports formulation, manufacturing and operational infrastructure for a portfolio of consumer products and brands.

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