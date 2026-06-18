Jam Base by surDL Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Jam Base

Co-Creation Hub in Grand Green Osaka Recognized for Innovative Spatial Design and User-Driven Architecture

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced surDL as a winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the work titled Jam Base. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is one of the highly respected international competitions promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design field. This recognition acknowledges Jam Base as an outstanding example of good design, evaluated through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel. The distinction positions surDL among notable practitioners contributing meaningfully to contemporary spatial design. Jam Base, a workplace interior located in Grand Green Osaka, has been celebrated for its thoughtful response to the evolving needs of urban co-creation environments.The Silver A' Design Award for Jam Base holds relevance not only for surDL but also for the wider interior design community and the people who use such spaces. As workplaces increasingly shift toward flexible, collaborative, and mixed-use models, Jam Base demonstrates how spatial configuration can stimulate unexpected interactions in dense urban contexts. The design aligns with current industry movements toward adaptable architecture and interior-exterior integration, offering a practical reference for professionals exploring co-creation ecosystems. By embracing openness while addressing zoning and circulation requirements, the project illustrates a measured balance between diversity and spatial control. For users, the result is an environment that supports gathering, interaction, and the gradual evolution of programs over time.Jam Base is conceived as a hybrid spatial ecosystem that dissolves the boundaries between park and building to catalyze serendipitous encounters. Obliquely oriented volumes and intersecting circulation arranged around a central atrium enable simultaneous activities across multiple levels. Guided by the Japanese concepts of Midori, Yohaku, and Gocha Gocha, the design embraces an unfinished quality that allows the space to evolve through the actions and relationships of its participants. Rather than prescribing fixed functions, subtle spatial cues encourage spontaneous collaboration among business, education, government, and local community members. The project employs mixed-use programming, modular furniture, flexible layout systems, and environmental graphics to function as a living collective that fosters urban vitality.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions for surDL as the studio continues to explore how architecture can act as a catalyst for collective creativity. The project's research into user behavior, circulation patterns, and co-creation environments offers a foundation for further work in adaptive, user-driven spatial design. This acknowledgment serves as encouragement for the surDL team to pursue continued refinement of spaces that integrate context, behavior, and time. The recognition reinforces an approach centered on adaptability, continuity, and interaction within changing social and cultural conditions.Project MembersJam Base was developed by surDL, with founder Makoto Inagaki leading the design alongside Mengxi Li, Hagane Watanabe, and Mika Kamemura, who contributed to the spatial and conceptual development. The project was realized in collaboration with Nikken Sekkei Ltd, including Takahiro Oka and Takafumi Yamamoto, and Takenaka Corporation, who supported the architectural and construction aspects of the work.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, explore its features, and discover more about its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About surDLsurDL is a Tokyo-based design studio founded by Makoto Inagaki, working across architecture, interior design, exhibition design, and creative direction. Based in Japan, the studio develops spatial experiences that connect people and context, approaching design through engagement with users and environments. surDL creates spaces that evolve through use, integrating context, user behavior, and spatial thinking over time and across different environments. The practice emphasizes adaptability, continuity, and interaction within changing social and cultural conditions.About ORIX Real Estate CorporationORIX Real Estate has been involved in real estate leasing as part of its financial services and is now expanding its business across a wide range of fields. The company pursues the creation of new value in the real estate business by actively utilizing the Group's financial expertise, diversified business promotion capabilities, and nationwide sales network. This approach is built upon accumulated expertise developed over its history in the real estate sector.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate notable excellence and innovation, combining aesthetic quality with high functionality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout design, lighting proficiency, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, and accessibility standards compliance. Additional considerations encompass space optimization, ergonomic consideration, attention to detail, safety, adaptability, and the incorporation of technology. Recipients are acknowledged for contributing to the advancement of industry standards and the practice of design. The designation reflects a measured assessment of technical skill, creativity, and meaningful impact on everyday environments.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design industry, welcoming visionaries, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interiordesignaward.org

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