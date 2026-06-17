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Overnight work expected tonight on I-29 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Crews are expected to begin a lane repair project on Interstate 29 Northbound Exit 63A ramp tonight at 8 p.m. 

The ramp will be temporarily closed to complete this work. After the repair is complete, the ramp will reopen and some traffic control will remain in place as crews shift to a low-tension cable barrier repair.  

All work is expected to wrap up overnight. 

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to slow down and use extra caution in work zones. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

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Overnight work expected tonight on I-29 in Fargo

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