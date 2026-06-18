Aquaculture Public Hearing - Lease Revocation - PINK PS2

Time: 1:00 p.m.

The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is holding a second lease revocation hearing for the site listed below. Please carefully review the following information as there are important deadlines governing participation.

Lease Holder: Charles Wallace d/b/a Petit Manan Seafood Lease Site ID: PINK PS2 Lease Type: Standard Lease Location: Steuben, Pinkham Stream

The revocation hearing will be held remotely via Microsoft Teams and in-person as follows:

July 7, 2026

1:00 p.m.

Moore Community Center

125 State Street

Ellsworth, ME 04605

If the hearing listed above is postponed or continued it will be held on July 9, 2026, at the same time and format.

PURPOSE OF THE HEARING: The first hearing on this matter was held on October 7, 2025, on several grounds for revocation. DMR is holding a second hearing in accordance with 12 M.R.S.A. § 6072(11), on the additional ground for revocation that the lease holder has:

Conducted substantially no aquaculture or research over the course of the lease.

REGISTERING FOR THE HEARING: The hearing will be conducted in accordance with the adjudicatory proceeding provisions of the Maine Administrative Procedure Act (5 M.R.S.A., ch. 375, subchapter 4). People wishing to attend the hearing in-person or remotely and ask questions of the parties or testify under oath about the aquaculture or research over the course of the lease must register to participate. Interested people must complete an online registration form no later than 5:00 p.m., June 22, 2026. If you need assistance with the form, please contact DMR. The registration form is available at the link below.

Registration: https://forms.office.com/g/kMGu31C2A8

NTERVENING: Applications to intervene need to be received by DMR no later than 5:00 p.m., June 22, 2026. DMR will decide whether to grant intervenor applications five days before the hearing. If you are granted intervenor status, you become a legal party to the proceeding. Contact DMR for a copy of the intervenor application.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Questions must be directed to DMR at: DMRaquaculture@maine.gov or 207-350-7815.

For disability accommodation, contact: (207) 624-6553, or 877-243-2823, TTY 711

AUTHORITY AND JURISDICTION: DMR is conducting this revocation proceeding pursuant to its authority under 12 M.R.S.A. § 6072(11).