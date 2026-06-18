9th Mission Support Command Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

FORT SHAFTER FLATS, Hawaii — The 9th Mission Support Command (MSC), America’s Army Reserve of the Pacific, formally transferred command during a Change of Command ceremony held at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, as Brig. Gen. Katherine A. Trombley relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Matthew Gebhard. The ceremony was officiated by Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific.

The time-honored military tradition symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another through the passing of the unit colors, signifying continuity of leadership and trust between Soldiers and their commanders.

Serving as the presiding officer, Vowell highlighted the importance of the Army Reserve’s role across the Indo-Pacific and recognized the 9th MSC as a critical component of the Army’s operational reserve force. He thanked Trombley for her leadership and service while expressing confidence in Gebhard as he assumes command of the Army Reserve’s only permanently headquartered command in the region.

Trombley, who served as the commanding general of the 9th MSC, led the command through a period of increased operational readiness, theater exercises, and Army Reserve integration across the Indo-Pacific. Under her leadership, the command continued to strengthen its role as a critical component of U.S. Army Pacific’s operational reserve force.

Addressing Soldiers, civilians, family members, and distinguished guests gathered at Fort Shafter Flats, Trombley reflected on the relationships she built across the Pacific and the Soldiers who made the command successful. During her remarks, she recalled traveling thousands of miles throughout the theater to visit units stationed across Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Saipan, Japan, South Korea, Alaska, and Washington.

“Leadership is not measured by title or rank. It is built through presence, engagement, and a genuine commitment to people,” Trombley said. “One of the lasting gifts of this assignment has been the opportunity to connect with Soldiers and families throughout the Pacific.”

She added that those experiences strengthened her appreciation for the diverse communities that make up the command and reinforced the importance of building trust through personal engagement.

Gebhard assumes command of a unit uniquely positioned within the Army Reserve. As the Army Reserve’s only command permanently headquartered in the Indo-Pacific region, the 9th MSC provides trained and ready forces capable of supporting competition, crisis response, and conflict across the theater.

In his remarks, Gebhard expressed his commitment to building upon the command’s legacy and maintaining readiness across its vast geographic footprint.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be here,” Gebhard said. “This opportunity to serve and lead some of the most storied units in our Army’s history, in the most consequential theater for our Nation’s future, is a tremendous privilege.”

Gebhard also emphasized the unique responsibilities of Soldiers serving throughout the Pacific, noting that the command’s forces are already positioned in the region and prepared to answer the nation’s call whenever needed.

Headquartered in Honolulu, the 9th Mission Support Command is the most geographically dispersed command in the U.S. Army Reserve. The command includes approximately 3,500 Soldiers and civilian employees stationed across Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Guam, Saipan, American Samoa, Japan, and South Korea. Operating across seven time zones, the 9th MSC provides critical capabilities to U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, including engineering, military police, civil affairs, medical, sustainment, and homeland defense support. The command is known as the “Pride of the Pacific” and serves as America’s Army Reserve of the Pacific.

As the colors passed from Trombley to Gebhard, the ceremony marked both the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another for the 9th Mission Support Command, reinforcing the Army’s enduring commitment to leadership, readiness, and service across the Indo-Pacific region.