SBA Approves Siemens Financial Services as 7(a) Lender

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Siemens Small Business Lending, Inc. (SSBL), owned by Siemens Financial Services Inc. (SFS), the U.S. financing arm of global technology leader Siemens, has been awarded a Small Business Lending Company (SBLC) license, making it one of only 16 approved non-bank SBA lenders nationwide. As the first industrial technology company to become an SBLC lender, SSBL will originate 7(a) Loans and prioritize lending to small businesses in key industries including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, logistics, and technology.

“Demand for capital is rising amid President Trump’s America First economy and a return to industrial strength, as more small businesses seek growth funding to expand, hire, and invest in technology, which is one reason why private-sector lenders like Siemens Financial Services are stepping up to meet the need,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Amid record business formations taking place in America, we’re excited to welcome Siemens Financial Services to our network of lenders, especially with its strong commitment to prioritize funding for critical industries, from manufacturing and energy to advanced technology.”

“Through financing, technology, and partnership, SSBL’s SBA 7(a) loan capability will allow us to help small businesses gain access to capital and adopt industrial AI and other advanced technologies,” said Doug Maher, CEO, Siemens Financial Services, Inc. “Based on a unique combination of financial expertise, risk management and industry know-how, SFS provides tailored financing solutions – including equipment leasing and working capital products, project and structured financing, asset-based lending, and equity investments – and enables access to Siemens’ technology and deep vertical know-how supporting customer growth and innovation. For more than a decade, SFS has supported small and medium-sized businesses in scaling and expanding through automation and digitalization in factories, buildings, grids, and transportation systems.”

The approval reflects broader momentum within SBA lending programs as demand for capital is being met with growing participation from private-sector lenders. In Fiscal Year 2025, the agency guaranteed a record $45 billion in capital to 85,000 small businesses through its 7(a) and 504 loan programs, leveraging a network of over 4,300 lenders. Amid President Trump’s pro-growth economy, the 7(a) program continues to attract institutions with the scale, expertise, and long-term commitment to support America’s job creators.

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About the 7(a) Loan Program

The 7(a) loan program is SBA’s flagship program, a public-private partnership which offers government-guaranteed loans to help small businesses finance equipment purchases, real estate acquisition, working capital (including revolving credit lines), and business expansion.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.