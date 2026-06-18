Morris petitions for Bar readmission

Jonathan Seth Morris of Delray Beach received disciplinary revocation of his license to practice law in Florida pursuant to the Supreme Court's Order of June 19, 2019.

He petitioned for disciplinary revocation while allegations of misappropriations of trust funds were pending against him.

He has submitted an application for readmission to The Florida Bar.

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners will conduct a public hearing on Morris’ application for readmission.

All members of the Bar are invited to write to the board regarding their knowledge of Morris, particularly in relation to his character and fitness for readmission to The Florida Bar. If you wish to be notified of the time and place of the hearing, submit a written request to Michele A. Gavagni, executive director at the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, 1891 Eider Court, Tallahassee 32399-1750.