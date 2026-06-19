Art Sets Sail in Bridgehampton as Mark Seidenfeld Debuts 'Uncharted Waters'

Artist Mark Seidenfeld (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich) The Sacred Forest (2014) oil on canvas, 30” x 40” (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich) The Secret Life of Clouds (2024) oil and collage on canvas, 30” x 48” (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich) Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich)

The Hamptons-based artist inaugurated the newly renovated Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn with a solo exhibition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons-based artist Mark Seidenfeld celebrated the opening of his new solo exhibition of paintings “Uncharted Waters,” at the Bridgehampton Museum. The exhibition, on view through Sunday, June 21st, 2026, inaugurates the museum’s newly renovated Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn in Bridgehampton, New York.Seidenfeld’s paintings mark an evolution from earlier representational work into fully realized abstraction. Landscape gives way to interior vision, with each work built through layering, interruption and revision. Rather than offering direct depictions, the paintings present constructed fields and dreamscapes shaped by gesture, tension and atmosphere.At the center of the exhibition is what the artist describes as the Unknown: a shifting condition that resists repetition and certainty. What appears resolved in one painting becomes a point of departure in the next, allowing the body of work to move through instability, discovery and continued transformation.A pursuit of depth runs throughout Seidenfeld’s practice. Surfaces are built, disrupted and recalibrated, producing compositions that hold tension without closure. Installed within the scale and architecture of the barn, the paintings activate the space as a field of perception, inviting viewers to move through the work both visually and emotionally.“Uncharted Waters” establishes the inaugural program of the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn and offers a focused statement on Seidenfeld’s ongoing investigation into abstraction. The exhibition remains on view at The Bridgehampton Museum through Sunday, June 21st, 2026.Notable attendees included: Mark Seidenfeld, Bill Boggs, Maria van Vlodrop, Diane Lieberman, and Noreen Donovan.About Mark Seidenfeld:Mark Seidenfeld was born in 1954 in New York City. He is an abstract painter whose work investigates structure, gesture, and spatial depth. His practice is deﬁned by a sustained engagement with painting as an evolving process shaped by perception and revision. He lives and works in the Hamptons.For more information, please visit: www.markseidenfeld.com IG: @markseidenfeld | X / T: @baronvonmarkoAbout The Bridgehampton Museum:The Bridgehampton Museum is a cultural institution dedicated to presenting ambitious exhibitions, fostering cultural dialogue and preserving the local history of Bridgehampton and the East End of Long Island. The opening of the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn expands its capacity to present large-scale, site-responsive work.For more information, please visit: www.bridgehamptonmuseum.org

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