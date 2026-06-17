Thursday, June 18, 2026

CANADA, June 17 - Note: All times local

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to accelerate homebuilding, lower costs, and transform local infrastructure across British Columbia. He will be joined by the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.

1:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

Closed to media

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup Canada-Qatar men’s soccer match.

Note for media: