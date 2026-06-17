G7 Summit of omissions: Oxfam



In reaction to the closing of the G7 Summit today, Oxfam International Head of Inequality Policy Max Lawson, said:

"Once again, the G7 has put its own interests ahead of the people paying the price for crises that these same powers have too often caused, fueled or failed to prevent.

“This summit was defined as much by what was left off the agenda as by what was discussed. Climate change, gender inequality and human rights were conspicuously sidelined to secure President Trump’s attendance. Silence became a strategy.

“Oxfam hopes the deal announced will bring an end to the unlawful attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and pave the way for a durable and just peace. Yet G7 Leaders said nothing about the millions of people still displaced, or the 45 million people worldwide at risk of falling into acute hunger. They said nothing about violations of international law. They said nothing about justice.

“The G7 spoke of increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza while failing to address reconstruction or the protection of civilians despite the ongoing occupation and bombardment by Israel. It also had nothing to say about protecting civilians in Lebanon, even as violations and occupation continue. Neither did it take any meaningful action to stop Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

"The summit also ignored the largest cuts to official development assistance in the G7's history. Instead, leaders doubled down on the fiction that the private sector can replace public commitments to fight poverty, despite overwhelming evidence that this approach repeatedly fails and deepens inequality. Rebranding it as 'mutually beneficial international partnerships' does not change the reality for those left behind.

“We welcome the G7's recognition that the Ebola outbreak demands a strong, coordinated international response and the announcement of new funding. But much of this simply replaces resources that were abruptly withdrawn, weakening health systems, disease surveillance, community outreach and essential water and sanitation services. The real test is whether this funding reaches frontline, local organizations quickly and is sustained in the long-term.

“Over these past three days, no G7 country has made a concrete commitment to defend international law and human rights. That failure will echo far beyond this summit. We can’t expect those who started the fire to put it out themselves.”

