Statement From AG Wilson on Capital Punishment in Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Andy Wilson issued the following statement regarding capital punishment in Ohio:

“I understand that the Governor issued a statement indicating his opposition to the death penalty. The governor is a religious man who cares deeply about the sanctity of life. His opinion reflects his lifetime of working in the criminal justice system and serving the people of Ohio.

“While I respect his opinion, each Ohioan is entitled to their own view on this issue, and I’m certain that those opinions would vary greatly on whether we should or should not have the death penalty.

“Having personally handled several death penalty trials, I understand the value of the death penalty as an option for prosecutors and victims in very limited circumstances. The decision to seek the death penalty is the most serious decision a prosecutor can make. My experience working with prosecutors across the state is that they do not make this choice lightly.

“In a small percentage of cases, the death penalty is the only option that can bring a measure of justice and closure to the families of victims who rely on the criminal justice system to help them through the worst moments of their lives.

“I’m relieved that the governor didn’t use the power of commutation to undo the decisions of the prosecutors, juries and judges who are closest to the facts and evidence in these cases.

“The death penalty is currently allowable under Ohio law, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will work with our law enforcement partners and prosecutors’ offices to uphold this law and support the families of victims who have suffered at the hands of society’s most violent offenders.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

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