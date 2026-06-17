Virtual Talk: The Most Delicious Solution - Reinstein Woods

Thursday, June 18 at 2:00 PM Virtual Talk: The Most Delicious Solution What if one of the most effective climate solutions was also one of the most delicious? Let’s dig into the latest science on how our food system—and food waste—impact the environment. We’ll talk about all things needed to cook up joy in a sustainable kitchen. Registration required; register online at https://www.reinsteinwoods.org/events.

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