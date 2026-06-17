DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other State agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.

In 2025, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 362 search and rescue missions, extinguished 202 wildfires covering 840 acres, participated in 68 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate 1,649 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in more than 1,100 tickets and arrests. Also in 2025, 41 Forest Rangers were deployed to fire assignments in 10 different states.

“Our Forest Rangers are elite law enforcement leaders who put their lives on the line when they respond to a search and rescue, wildland fire, or State land violation,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “We’re fortunate to have them patrolling State lands and keeping people safe. Their expertise and professionalism are valuable assets, not only in New York, but around the country wherever emergencies arise.”

Hamlet of Pine Plains

Dutchess County

Wildland Fire: On June 5 at 1:30 p.m., Forest Rangers Grillo and Pries responded to a 911 radio call about a brush fire on Shultz Hill Road. When Rangers arrived, they observed the fire spreading in a field of grasses and scrubs. Rangers worked with Amenia, Milan, Millerton, and Pine Plains Fire Departments on the suppression efforts. By 3:45 p.m., firefighters contained the 0.5-acre fire.