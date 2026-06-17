Chung-Backed Budget Signed Into Law

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Another balanced budget is now law thanks to state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, who helped pass a budget prioritizing direct relief for Illinoisans and investing in the resources Washington is trying to slash.

“Our budget is focused on filling gaps created by federal cuts, just as it was last year,”said Chung. “We have again managed to offset federal costs while maintaining our high standard of resources and access here in Illinois.”

Chung’s work this legislative session concluded in passing a fiscally and socially responsible budget that relieves the cost-of-living crisis while making key investments in food security and other state services at risk of federal funding losses or total elimination.

The budget takes a number of smart steps to help families make ends meet, including:

Nearly $100 million to help families afford groceries and put food on the table after Washington slashes nutrition assistance for more than over 100,000 Illinoisans. Creating the new FRESH Program, which provides a one-time credit of up to $500, giving families a lifeline while they work with providers to reactivate benefits, Expanding free and reduced-cost school lunches ensuring children affected by SNAP cuts have a sustainable meal, and Funding the Illinois Grocery Initiative to expand access to fresh food in food deserts.



Making back-to-school shopping more affordable by cutting the state sales tax on clothes, supplies, and other essentials for students, families, and teachers beginning in August.

Freezing the gas tax to give families a break at the pump.

Restoring property tax relief grants for schools so communities statewide can see property tax relief.

$500 million focused on affordable homes for working families sometimes known as the “missing middle” who do not qualify for traditional assistance but struggle to find quality homes in their price range.

Fully funding safety net hospitals and $10 million dedicated to support Federally Qualified Health Centers for the most vulnerable families.

Strengthening public safety initiatives including homelessness prevention and community-based violence prevention.

“Budgeting is precarious under this administration, finding creative ways to fill federal funding caps while continuing to invest in state priorities like education,” said Chung. “I’m proud to say we’ve passed another balanced budget, though I know there is more work to be done to ensure our community can access affordable resources.”

​