Hoffman Highlights Local Fire and EMS Grants
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is applauding a new round of local fire and EMS department grants that will support the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
“We’re fortunate to have outstanding fire and EMS services throughout the Metro East, and we need to ensure our first responders have the tools they need to do their job safely and effectively,” Hoffman said. “This funding provides a boost that will strengthen capabilities and make our communities safer.”
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is awarding $6 million across 260 fire departments and EMS providers statewide as part of the 2026 Small Equipment Grant Program. This funding will support purchases of small equipment that otherwise would not have been bought.
Madison County awardees:
- City of Highland: $26,000
- Village of East Alton Fire Department: $14,634
- Olive Fire Protection District: $19,599
- Alton Fire Department: $18,452
- Granite City Fire Department: $25,988.38
- Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department: $25,827.48
- Marine Community Fire Protection District: $26,000
- Roxana Fire Department: $26,000
- Village of Maryville: $26,000
- Meadowbrook Fire Department: $20,046.92
- Hamel Fire Protection District: $25,000
- City of Wood River: $25,000
- Godfrey Fire Protection District: $20,260
- St. Jacob Township Fire Protection District: $11,955.43
- Glen Carbon Fire Protection District: $23,622
- Troy Fire Protection District: $25,272.56
- Village of Bethalto Fire Department: $16,244
St. Clair County awardees:
- O’Fallon Fire Department; $26,000
- Fairview Caseyville Township Fire Protection District: $24,000
- Village of Sauget: $20,335
- Prairie Du Pont Fire Department: $26,000
- Village of Fairmont City: $26,000
- New Athens Fire Protection District: $25,913.86
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Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department: $25,999.72
Additional information about the grant and a full listing of awardees can be viewed at https://sfm.illinois.gov/news/release.html?releaseid=32586.
For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.
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