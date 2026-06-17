Hoffman Highlights Local Fire and EMS Grants

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is applauding a new round of local fire and EMS department grants that will support the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

“We’re fortunate to have outstanding fire and EMS services throughout the Metro East, and we need to ensure our first responders have the tools they need to do their job safely and effectively,” Hoffman said. “This funding provides a boost that will strengthen capabilities and make our communities safer.”

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is awarding $6 million across 260 fire departments and EMS providers statewide as part of the 2026 Small Equipment Grant Program. This funding will support purchases of small equipment that otherwise would not have been bought.

Madison County awardees:

City of Highland: $26,000

Village of East Alton Fire Department: $14,634

Olive Fire Protection District: $19,599

Alton Fire Department: $18,452

Granite City Fire Department: $25,988.38

Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department: $25,827.48

Marine Community Fire Protection District: $26,000

Roxana Fire Department: $26,000

Village of Maryville: $26,000

Meadowbrook Fire Department: $20,046.92

Hamel Fire Protection District: $25,000

City of Wood River: $25,000

Godfrey Fire Protection District: $20,260

St. Jacob Township Fire Protection District: $11,955.43

Glen Carbon Fire Protection District: $23,622

Troy Fire Protection District: $25,272.56

Village of Bethalto Fire Department: $16,244

St. Clair County awardees:

O’Fallon Fire Department; $26,000

Fairview Caseyville Township Fire Protection District: $24,000

Village of Sauget: $20,335

Prairie Du Pont Fire Department: $26,000

Village of Fairmont City: $26,000

New Athens Fire Protection District: $25,913.86

Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department: $25,999.72



Additional information about the grant and a full listing of awardees can be viewed at https://sfm.illinois.gov/news/release.html?releaseid=32586.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.