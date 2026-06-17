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Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact

Some people are bringing AI into their homes. About a third of Americans say they have a smart speaker, and smaller shares have a doorbell or thermostat with AI features. But Americans —including younger adults— are deeply skeptical of AI. More adults predict that AI will have a negative rather than positive impact on them and on society. And majorities think AI is advancing too quickly and will put their personal information at risk.

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Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact

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