MindStir Media Ranked Among Best Self-Publishing Companies

MindStir Media is ranked among the best self-publishing companies, following Newsweek recognition of its author services and publishing expertise.

Being recognized among the best self-publishing companies is an honor, but what matters most is the success of our authors.” — J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media , an award-winning self-publishing and book marketing company, has been recognized among the best self-publishing companies for authors seeking professional guidance, high-quality book production, and strategic marketing support.The recognition follows continued media attention for MindStir Media, including a Newsweek article that identified MindStir Media as “the top self-publishing company in the United States.” The Newsweek feature, published in connection with bestselling author and MindStir Media founder J.J. Hebert’s entertainment and publishing work, further highlighted the company’s growing reputation in the independent publishing space.Founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media has helped authors publish, distribute, and promote their books through a guided self-publishing model. The company offers services including editing, custom book design, publishing, distribution, book marketing, publicity, bestseller campaigns, author mentoring, and promotional opportunities.“Being recognized among the best self-publishing companies is an honor, but what matters most is the success of our authors,” said J.J. Hebert, founder of MindStir Media. “Our mission has always been to give independent authors access to the kind of professional publishing, marketing, and mentorship support that can help them compete at a higher level.”MindStir Media’s author-focused approach combines traditional publishing standards with the flexibility of self-publishing. Authors retain creative control while receiving professional assistance throughout the publishing process, from manuscript development and design to distribution and long-term book promotion.The company has also earned recognition from major media outlets and industry platforms over the years, strengthening its position as a trusted option for authors searching for the best self-publishing companies in the United States.For authors looking to publish a book professionally while maintaining ownership and control, MindStir Media offers a range of publishing and marketing packages designed to support writers at different stages of their careers.About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing and book marketing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert. The company provides professional publishing, editing, design, distribution, publicity, and marketing services for authors across the United States and beyond. MindStir Media is known for its guided publishing model, author mentorship, and wide range of promotional opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.