Pacific Response Group Strengthens Regional Readiness During Exercise MARARA 26

TAHITI, French Polynesia — As military and civilian organizations from across the Pacific participate in Exercise MARARA 26, members of the Pacific Response Group are strengthening the relationships and interoperability that could prove critical during future humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

MARARA 26, a multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise led by the French Armed Forces in French Polynesia, brings together 12 Pacific partner nations to rehearse coordinated responses to a major natural disaster affecting a Pacific island nation. Conducted across Tahiti, Hao and Makemo, the exercise focuses on improving logistics, medical support, communications and regional crisis-response capabilities.

For the Pacific Response Group (PRG), the exercise serves as an opportunity to reinforce the partnerships that form the foundation of the organization's mission.

Comprised of personnel from Australia, Fiji, France, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Tonga, the PRG is a multinational Pacific military organization established to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations throughout the region. Its mission is to liaise, advise and assist nations affected by natural disasters and other crises.

According to Papua New Guinea Defence Force Maj. Danny Orim, deputy commander of the PRG, the organization's strength lies not only in the capabilities of its member nations but also in the relationships built among them.

"The PRG multinational structure is not just about bringing military support," said Orim. "It is about the relationships that we build across the Pacific region. The shared knowledge, culture, traditions and skillsets that we bring makes us stronger together to protect our region."

That spirit of cooperation is reflected in the organization's diverse membership. Personnel from six Pacific nations contribute unique experiences, cultural perspectives and professional expertise while working toward a common goal of improving regional preparedness and resilience.

Orim said that diversity is one of the characteristics that makes the PRG unique among multinational organizations operating in the Pacific.

"PRG is unique because of the diversity of its culture, tradition, skill sets and experience that each member brings to the group," he said. "It is a multinational Pacific military group that provides humanitarian aid and disaster relief across the entire Pacific region."

The organization also emphasizes collaboration among its members, recognizing that effective disaster response requires trust, understanding and cooperation long before a crisis occurs.

"PRG is all about our people, our region and our home," said Orim. "We train, work and grow in this relationship day by day, and we understand our strengths and weaknesses and complement each other."

Exercise MARARA 26 provides an opportunity to put those relationships into practice while strengthening coordination with military forces and civilian organizations from across the Pacific.

"MARARA 26 helps PRG strengthen its relationships and interoperability with other multinational military forces and civilian organizations," Orim said.

For PRG members, exercises are more than training events. They provide opportunities to learn from one another, better understand partner capabilities and improve the coordination mechanisms that could be used during a real-world response.

"I have come to better understand their military capabilities, their humanitarian assistance and disaster response frameworks, culture, traditions and the values that they carry with them to serve and protect their home, families and country," said Orim. "It has given me a better understanding of how we can come together in times of crisis to help protect our region and our people."

Those relationships become especially important when disaster strikes.

"We build relationships in peacetime, and during the worst day, when our people cry out for help, we step out with trust and confidence to deliver humanitarian aid and disaster relief effectively and efficiently," Orim said.

As MARARA 26 continues across French Polynesia, the Pacific Response Group remains focused on preparing for future challenges through cooperation and shared commitment.

"PRG is a reliable and smarter way to respond to crises," Orim said. "The people of this region can depend on PRG to deliver in times of crisis because it is by the people, for the people."

For Orim and the multinational team he serves alongside, the mission is captured in a simple phrase: "Our people, our home, our region."