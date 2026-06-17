Maine DOE Update – June 18, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine Students Explore Innovation and Creativity at the 2026 MLTI Student Conference

Nearly 1,000 students and educators from across Maine recently gathered at the University of Maine campus in Orono for the 2026 Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference, an annual event hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology Team. | More

Maine DOE Shares Updated Early Childhood Health and Safety Resources

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has released an updated set of Early Childhood Health and Safety Resources for preschool and early childhood programs. These resources outline approval standards and other official guidance and up-to-date information for school administrative units (SAUs) and early childhood programs across Maine. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Carl J. Lamb Elementary School Hosts Second Annual Maine Adaptive Music Summit

Carl J. Lamb Elementary School in Springvale opened its doors on Saturday, April 11, 2026, to host the second annual Maine Adaptive Music Summit. Organized by Carl J. Lamb music teacher Hattie Skvorak, the summit brought together music educators, special education teachers, and educational technicians for a full day of professional development focused on adaptive music education. | More

The REACH School Builds Community, Confidence, and Curiosity Through Alternative Education

The Rural Educational Alternative Community Middle/High (REACH) School in Bucksport is a private, nonprofit alternative middle and high school program designed to meet students where they are academically, socially, and emotionally. Serving students from RSU 25—which includes Bucksport, Orland, Prospect, and Verona Island—as well as surrounding communities, the REACH School provides an alternative learning environment centered on engagement, relationships, and individualized support for students who have struggled to find success in traditional school settings. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Free Emergent Literacy Facilitator Training for Early Childhood Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is offering a free professional learning opportunity for educators interested in becoming trained facilitators of professional learning communities (PLCs) focused on emergent literacy for children aged 3 to 6. | More

Registration Now Open for EngageMEnt 2026-2027: Cultivating Innovative Teaching and Learning

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Offices of Teaching and Learning and Innovation are pleased to announce that registration is now open for EngageMEnt 2026-2027, a statewide professional learning opportunity designed to support educators in exploring innovative, engaging, and impactful practices for teaching and learning. | More

REMINDER: Registration Open for ElevatED 2026: Maine DOE Annual Summit and Every Teacher a Leader Conference

Registration is now open for ElevatED 2026, a dynamic summer professional learning experience designed to inspire, connect, and support Maine’s education workforce through meaningful collaboration and practical learning opportunities. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.