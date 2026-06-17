FLORIDA BAR CONVENTION KICKS OFF IN ORLANDO

Michael Fox Orr

The installation of Jacksonville attorney Michael Fox Orr as The Florida Bar’s 78th president and Tampa attorney Paige Greenlee as president-elect will highlight the 2026 Florida Bar Convention, which will be held in Orlando from June 17-20. The convention, which will include various law committee meetings, training courses, symposiums, receptions, and competitions, will be held at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.

Paige Greenlee

The theme of this year's convention, The Framework of Freedom – looks back through the years and highlights the exemplary work of the legal profession and judiciary branch. From section and committee meetings, luncheons, and special events to exceptional CLE seminars, participants will have numerous opportunities to connect with peers and advance their careers and the legal profession.

Convention highlights include:

Justice Muniz

Judicial Luncheon Honoring Florida’s Judiciary: On Thursday, June 18, Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz will deliver the State of the Judiciary address. Chief Justice Muñiz is scheduled to deliver his annual assessment of the Florida courts from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

General Assembly: On June 19, outgoing President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes will deliver her State of the Bar address and her President’s Awards. In addition to the installation of new Bar officers and Board of Governors members, incoming President Orr will deliver his installation remarks. (Click here for more information on Orr and incoming President-elect Greenlee.) General assembly will be livestreamed on the Bar's YouTube Channel.

50-Year Member Luncheon: The Florida Bar will honor attorneys and senior counselors for 50 years of dedication to the practice of law during a luncheon at the convention on June 18. At the luncheon, The Florida Bar will also recognize other veteran lawyers who are members in good standing. Judge Marva Crenshaw, Second District Court of Appeal, and Judge Robert Gross, Fourth District Court of Appeal, will be the featured speakers at the luncheon.

President’s Reception: This event, taking place on Friday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m., is sponsored by the Bar Convention Sponsors.

The convention web page details the schedule of meetings and events, all CLE programs, and other important information.