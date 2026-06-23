DA Drive Analyzer Available for macOS

ULINK Technology launches DA Drive Analyzer for macOS, bringing its AI-based drive failure prediction service to Mac users.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ULINK Technology today announced the release of DA Drive Analyzer for macOS , bringing its AI‑powered drive health monitoring and failure prediction platform to Mac systems running macOS Monterey (Version 12) and later. For the first time, Mac users can access the same predictive analytics trusted by Windows PC and NAS environments, powered by ULINK’s 25 years of storage engineering expertise.AI‑Driven Protection for Mac StorageUntil now, Mac users have had limited options for proactive drive health monitoring, with most tools offering only basic S.M.A.R.T. data. DA Drive Analyzer changes that by applying advanced AI models that evaluate multiple health indicators and behavioral trends over time. The 2025 AI model detects 13.7× more drive failures than traditional S.M.A.R.T. thresholds, giving users earlier warnings and more time to protect their data.Full Feature Set, Optimized for macOSThe macOS release delivers the complete DA Drive Analyzer experience, starting with internal drive support (USB-attached drives are not supported in this initial release). Key capabilities include:• AI‑Based Drive Failure Predictions — Early warnings based on multi‑signal analysis rather than single‑attribute thresholds.• Broad Drive Compatibility — Supports SATA HDDs/SSDs, NVMe SSDs, and SAS/SCSI drives, covering over 99% of commercially available models.• Cloud Mode and Standalone Mode — Users choose between cloud‑connected monitoring or fully offline, on‑device analysis for privacy‑sensitive environments.• Daily Background Monitoring — Automatic collection of S.M.A.R.T. data, system metrics, and drive health indicators.• AI Radar Chart Visualization — A multi‑signal health view that highlights emerging risks.• Threshold and AI Alerts — Delivered via email and in‑app (Cloud Mode) or in‑app only (Standalone Mode).• DA Portal Access — A centralized online dashboard for predictions, metrics, and fleet‑level visibility.• DA Monitor Integration — Desktop monitoring for IT teams and MSPs.Privacy‑First ArchitectureDA Drive Analyzer analyzes only drive health data, never user files or personal content. All metrics are anonymized, and Standalone Mode ensures no data leaves the device. The platform is GDPR‑compliant.Designed for Professionals and Everyday UsersDA Drive Analyzer for macOS is built for:• Mac users with critical local data• Content creators and editors working with large media files• IT administrators and MSPs managing mixed OS environments• Home lab and power users who want predictive monitoring instead of reactive alertsSimple Setup, Immediate InsightsGetting started takes only minutes:1. Install DA Drive Analyzer for macOS2. Activate a license and choose Cloud Mode or Standalone Mode3. Automatic data collection begins4. First AI prediction typically appears within 24 hoursA 7‑day free trial is available with full feature access and no credit card required. Licensing begins at $5 per year after the trial.macOS CompatibilityDA Drive Analyzer supports macOS Monterey (Version 12) and newer.

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