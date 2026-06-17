Explore Master Gardener Garden Tours During the 2026 Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival

Published on: June 17, 2026

Tour private gardens. Meet local gardeners. Get inspired.

The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival returns July 10–19, 2026, bringing together garden lovers from across the region for ten days of tours, talks, workshops, and garden-inspired events.

As part of the festival, the Master Gardener Association of Cape Cod is opening seven unique gardens to visitors in Centerville, East Falmouth, West Yarmouth, Dennis, West Barnstable, and East Sandwich. Along the way, you’ll find hydrangeas, pollinator gardens, vegetable gardens, waterfront landscapes, creative garden art, and plenty of ideas to bring home to your own yard.

Looking for a printable schedule? Download the 2026 Master Gardener Tours brochure (PDF), a printable guide with garden locations, tour dates, garden descriptions, admission information, and scheduled gardening talks during the 2026 Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival.

Hydrangea Festival garden tours are:

$5 cash per person, per garden

Open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

No reservations required

Rain or shine

Non-refundable

Proceeds support horticulture and agriculture scholarships for Barnstable County students, as well as Master Gardener community outreach programs across Cape Cod.

Master Gardener Tour Schedule

Saturday, July 11

Sean Murphy’s Garden

5 Lil Lane, Centerville

This three-quarter-acre garden overlooks Shallow Pond and features more than 20 hydrangeas, perennial beds, annual flowers, water views, and several ornamental trees.

Highlights:

Hydrangeas

Waterfront views

Dog-friendly property

Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden

Cape Cod Fairgrounds

1220 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151), East Falmouth

Originally created for the Barnstable County Fair and redesigned in 2022, the Demonstration Garden showcases hydrangeas, pollinator plants, native plants, vegetables, herbs, cut flowers, and award-winning hostas. Master Gardeners will be available throughout the day to answer questions.

Highlights:

Pollinator-friendly plantings

Native plants

Vegetable gardens

Gardening advice from Master Gardeners

Sunday, July 12

Linda Coven’s Garden

121 Camp Street, Unit 106, West Yarmouth

If you love hydrangeas, this garden is worth the trip. The property features more than 500 hydrangea cultivars displayed throughout garden beds, berms, containers, and a hidden garden space.

Garden Talks

11:00 a.m. Pot-in-Pot Container Gardening with Hydrangeas

2:00 p.m. Pot-in-Pot Container Gardening with Hydrangeas

Highlights:

More than 500 hydrangea varieties

Garden art and containers

Pollinator-friendly plantings

Thursday, July 16

The Gardens at Acorn Cottage

37 Acorn Road, Dennis

Created by professional floral and garden designer Clint Flagg and his wife Janice, this garden features a series of themed spaces connected by winding pathways.

Explore:

Angel Borders

Mirror Garden

Fairy Garden

Frog Pond

Flower Pot Terrace

Fern Walk

Highlights:

Hydrangeas

Creative garden design

Pollinator habitat

Saturday, July 18

Pam and David Troutman’s Garden

2021 Main Street, West Barnstable

This evolving landscape combines flowering shrubs, seating areas, layered plantings, and pollinator-friendly spaces inspired by renowned garden designers.

Garden Talks

Highlights:

Hydrangeas

Garden ornaments

Pollinator garden

C.L. and Dan Fornari’s Poison Ivy Acres

2 Lawrence Pond Lane, East Sandwich

Explore 2.5 acres of gardens developed over nearly two decades. Visitors will find vegetable gardens, cutting gardens, native plants, containers, unusual evergreens, and all six hydrangea species featured in C.L. Fornari’s book Hydrangea Happiness.

Highlights:

Hydrangea collection

Trial and cutting gardens

Vegetable gardens

Lawrence Pond views

Mary and Roger Bowker’s Garden

151 Old County Road, East Sandwich

Set on a historic former dairy farm, this 15-acre property features orchards, herb gardens, beehives, vegetable gardens, sitting areas, and more than 50 hydrangeas integrated throughout the landscape.

Garden Talks

11:00 a.m. Pollinator Pathways on Cape Cod

2:00 p.m. Pollinator Pathways on Cape Cod

Highlights:

Pollinator Pathway certified garden

Vegetable gardens

Orchard and herb garden

Beehives

Hydrangeas throughout the property

Learn About Pollinator Pathways

All seven Master Gardener gardens featured in this year’s Hydrangea Festival include native flowering plants and habitat that support bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators.

Representatives from Pollinator Pathway Cape Cod will be available at select gardens to share ideas for creating pollinator-friendly landscapes at home and explain how residents can get involved in the growing Pollinator Pathway movement on Cape Cod.

Plan Your Visit

The Master Gardener tours are part of the larger Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival, a Cape-wide celebration featuring private garden tours, workshops, lectures, demonstrations, nursery events, and more.

For additional festival events and gardens throughout Cape Cod, visit the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival website at https://www.capecodchamber.org/events/cape-cod-hydrangea-fest/.

For more gardening programs, resources, and volunteer opportunities, visit the Master Gardener Association of Cape Cod website at https://mastergardenerscc.org/events/hydrangea-festival/.

Garden descriptions adapted from the 2026 Master Gardener Tours Guide.

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Follow Cape Cod Cooperative Extension on Facebook and Instagram for resources, updates, and events.

Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.