Explore Master Gardener Garden Tours During the 2026 Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival
Published on: June 17, 2026
Tour private gardens. Meet local gardeners. Get inspired.
The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival returns July 10–19, 2026, bringing together garden lovers from across the region for ten days of tours, talks, workshops, and garden-inspired events.
As part of the festival, the Master Gardener Association of Cape Cod is opening seven unique gardens to visitors in Centerville, East Falmouth, West Yarmouth, Dennis, West Barnstable, and East Sandwich. Along the way, you’ll find hydrangeas, pollinator gardens, vegetable gardens, waterfront landscapes, creative garden art, and plenty of ideas to bring home to your own yard.
Looking for a printable schedule? Download the 2026 Master Gardener Tours brochure (PDF), a printable guide with garden locations, tour dates, garden descriptions, admission information, and scheduled gardening talks during the 2026 Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival.
Hydrangea Festival garden tours are:
- $5 cash per person, per garden
- Open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- No reservations required
- Rain or shine
- Non-refundable
Proceeds support horticulture and agriculture scholarships for Barnstable County students, as well as Master Gardener community outreach programs across Cape Cod.
Master Gardener Tour Schedule
Saturday, July 11
Sean Murphy’s Garden
5 Lil Lane, Centerville
This three-quarter-acre garden overlooks Shallow Pond and features more than 20 hydrangeas, perennial beds, annual flowers, water views, and several ornamental trees.
Highlights:
- Hydrangeas
- Waterfront views
- Dog-friendly property
Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden
Cape Cod Fairgrounds
1220 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151), East Falmouth
Originally created for the Barnstable County Fair and redesigned in 2022, the Demonstration Garden showcases hydrangeas, pollinator plants, native plants, vegetables, herbs, cut flowers, and award-winning hostas. Master Gardeners will be available throughout the day to answer questions.
Highlights:
- Pollinator-friendly plantings
- Native plants
- Vegetable gardens
- Gardening advice from Master Gardeners
Sunday, July 12
Linda Coven’s Garden
121 Camp Street, Unit 106, West Yarmouth
If you love hydrangeas, this garden is worth the trip. The property features more than 500 hydrangea cultivars displayed throughout garden beds, berms, containers, and a hidden garden space.
Garden Talks
- 11:00 a.m. Pot-in-Pot Container Gardening with Hydrangeas
- 2:00 p.m. Pot-in-Pot Container Gardening with Hydrangeas
Highlights:
- More than 500 hydrangea varieties
- Garden art and containers
- Pollinator-friendly plantings
Thursday, July 16
The Gardens at Acorn Cottage
37 Acorn Road, Dennis
Created by professional floral and garden designer Clint Flagg and his wife Janice, this garden features a series of themed spaces connected by winding pathways.
Explore:
- Angel Borders
- Mirror Garden
- Fairy Garden
- Frog Pond
- Flower Pot Terrace
- Fern Walk
Highlights:
- Hydrangeas
- Creative garden design
- Pollinator habitat
Saturday, July 18
Pam and David Troutman’s Garden
2021 Main Street, West Barnstable
This evolving landscape combines flowering shrubs, seating areas, layered plantings, and pollinator-friendly spaces inspired by renowned garden designers.
Garden Talks
Highlights:
- Hydrangeas
- Garden ornaments
- Pollinator garden
C.L. and Dan Fornari’s Poison Ivy Acres
2 Lawrence Pond Lane, East Sandwich
Explore 2.5 acres of gardens developed over nearly two decades. Visitors will find vegetable gardens, cutting gardens, native plants, containers, unusual evergreens, and all six hydrangea species featured in C.L. Fornari’s book Hydrangea Happiness.
Highlights:
- Hydrangea collection
- Trial and cutting gardens
- Vegetable gardens
- Lawrence Pond views
Mary and Roger Bowker’s Garden
151 Old County Road, East Sandwich
Set on a historic former dairy farm, this 15-acre property features orchards, herb gardens, beehives, vegetable gardens, sitting areas, and more than 50 hydrangeas integrated throughout the landscape.
Garden Talks
- 11:00 a.m. Pollinator Pathways on Cape Cod
- 2:00 p.m. Pollinator Pathways on Cape Cod
Highlights:
- Pollinator Pathway certified garden
- Vegetable gardens
- Orchard and herb garden
- Beehives
- Hydrangeas throughout the property
Learn About Pollinator Pathways
All seven Master Gardener gardens featured in this year’s Hydrangea Festival include native flowering plants and habitat that support bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators.
Representatives from Pollinator Pathway Cape Cod will be available at select gardens to share ideas for creating pollinator-friendly landscapes at home and explain how residents can get involved in the growing Pollinator Pathway movement on Cape Cod.
Plan Your Visit
The Master Gardener tours are part of the larger Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival, a Cape-wide celebration featuring private garden tours, workshops, lectures, demonstrations, nursery events, and more.
For additional festival events and gardens throughout Cape Cod, visit the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival website at https://www.capecodchamber.org/events/cape-cod-hydrangea-fest/.
For more gardening programs, resources, and volunteer opportunities, visit the Master Gardener Association of Cape Cod website at https://mastergardenerscc.org/events/hydrangea-festival/.
Garden descriptions adapted from the 2026 Master Gardener Tours Guide.
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Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.
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