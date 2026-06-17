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Aquatic Workshop: Planning for Long-term Pond Management

Aquatic Workshop: Planning for Long-term Pond Management

DATE: June 18, 2026

START TIME: 1:30 p.m.

REGION: DEC Region 9

END TIME: 3:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Amherst, NY

REGISTRATION LINK: Aquatic Management Workshop: Planning for Long-term Pond Management

Join WNY PRISM for a free workshop on aquatic invasive plant species management. This workshop will cover the things property owners and managers need to consider when developing a plan of action to address aquatic invasive species (AIS) in ponds, with a focus on plant species. Topics will include species identification, survey and management methods, and the unique challenges of AIS management in a pond.

 

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Aquatic Workshop: Planning for Long-term Pond Management

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