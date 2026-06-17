NMCP Graduates Second HMRP Class, Strengthening Medical Readiness

NMCP Graduates Second HMRP Class, Strengthening Medical Readniess

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 12, 2026) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) held a graduation ceremony June 12 for the second class of corpsman completing the Hospital Corpsman Residency Program (HMRP). The ceremony marked another milestone for the program following the graduation of its first class earlier this year.

HMRP is a 10-week program designed to help corpsmen transition into the clinical environment by combining administrative onboarding, hands-on skills training, military readiness, simulation exercises, and inpatient rotations throughout the medical center.

“The Hospital Corpsman Residency Program started with the thought that nursing and medical providers have residency programs, so corpsmen should too,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonni Gillispie, inpatient mental health leading chief petty officer at NMCP. “This program was created to give corpsmen the opportunity to bridge the gap between the training they received in ‘A’ School and the hands-on experience required in a clinical setting.”

During the program, corpsmen rotated through several inpatient areas across NMCP, working alongside experienced medical staff and gaining exposure to different aspects of patient care and hospital operations. The training is intended to help corpsmen become more comfortable working in a military treatment facility while building confidence in their clinical skills.

Since the first class graduated earlier this year, program leaders have continued adjusting and improving the curriculum based on feedback and operational needs. Program leaders worked closely with departments throughout the medical center to ensure training objectives aligned with the needs of both patients and healthcare teams. By exposing corpsmen to multiple clinical environments, the program allowed participants to gain a broader understanding of hospital operations and interdisciplinary care.

“These past 10 weeks have shown your devotion to growing your knowledge and skills, as well as your resiliency to push yourself out of your comfort zone,” said Gillispie. “You have strengthened the foundation of the HM residency program, leaving a legacy for future hospital corpsmen to follow.”

As Navy Medicine continues to focus on warfighter readiness and high-quality patient care, programs such as HMRP provide newly assigned corpsmen with a structured pathway to develop confidence, competence, and familiarity with the clinical environment. Leaders said the program helps establish a foundation that corpsmen can build upon throughout their careers.