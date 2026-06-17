CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Orlando, FL

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I chose to partner with CodaPet because they share my commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care.” — Dr. Rhaysa Feliciano

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Orlando. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Rhaysa Feliciano plans to serve pets and pet parents in Orlando and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Orlando becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr.Feliciano grew up in Puerto Rico, where her passion for animals and her interest in veterinary medicine first took shape. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Puerto Rico in 2008 and then made the move to Alabama to pursue her veterinary education, earning her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Tuskegee University in 2015. After graduation, she completed a small animal rotating internship that brought her to Florida, and it is here that she has built her career and her life.Throughout her career, Dr. Feliciano’s focus has been consistent: strengthening the human-animal bond and helping families make the best decisions for the companions they love. End-of-life care, she has come to understand, is where that mission matters most. It is the place where medical expertise and emotional support come together in a way that can define how a family carries a loss. She approaches every visit as exactly that kind of opportunity, a chance to bring compassion, empathy, and genuine care to one of life’s most meaningful transitions.Dr. Feliciano speaks to what makes this part of Central Florida particularly well-suited for in-home care. “Winter Garden is a community built around family, and for many of us, pets are an important part of that family,” she says. “In-home euthanasia gives families the opportunity to say goodbye in a peaceful, familiar environment without the stress of traveling to a veterinary hospital. I am grateful to serve Winter Garden and the surrounding areas by helping pets and their families experience a dignified and compassionate farewell at home.”Her decision to partner with CodaPet was rooted in shared values. “I chose to partner with CodaPet because they share my commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care,” she says. “Their platform allows me to focus on what matters most: helping pets and their families experience a dignified and peaceful farewell in the comfort of home.” For Dr. Feliciano, every pet deserves exactly that, a goodbye that is peaceful, comfortable, and surrounded by the people who love them most.Dr. Rhaysa Feliciano serves Orlando, Winter Garden, Ocoee, Apopka, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Longwood, Lake Mary, Sanford, Oviedo, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, and surrounding communities throughout Orange County, Seminole County, and northern Osceola County.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Orlando. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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