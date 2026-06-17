German Navy Administers Coveted Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Testing in Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany — Service members put their endurance, marksmanship, and grit to the test June 1-4 as German Navy personnel administered the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification at Clay Kaserne, earning one of the few foreign awards authorized for wear on the U.S. military uniform.

The event challenged competitors across four demanding components: the German Basic Fitness Test, weapons marksmanship, a loaded ruck march, and a 400-meter swim. Those who met the standard were formally recognized during an awards ceremony on June 5.

German Senior Chief Petty Officer Oliver Bindi served as the senior German Navy authority administering and certifying the qualification, working alongside U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ramona Storch, who coordinated the event on the U.S. side. "For 14 years, we've sustained a close cooperation in military training with the German Navy, built on demanding courses and qualifications," said Bindi. "This partnership is far more than a series of exercises. It broadens horizons, strengthens interoperability, and allows firm, cross-border friendships to develop. These events promote international understanding and peaceful competition while fostering personal growth through sport. I will remain tireless in continuing them, building bridges between partners well into the future."

The badge, known in German as the Abzeichen für Leistungen im Truppendienst, is awarded in bronze, silver, and gold based on cumulative performance. It is one of the few foreign decorations approved for permanent wear by U.S. service members under Army Regulation 600-8-22.

Testing began with the Basic Fitness Test, a three-event assessment measuring speed, upper-body strength, and cardiovascular endurance through an 11-by-10-meter sprint, a flexed-arm hang, and a 1,000-meter run. Competitors then moved to the range for the marksmanship qualification, where they were required to engage and hit a set number of targets in accordance with prescribed standards.

The 400-meter swim added another layer of difficulty, testing competitors' confidence and stamina in the water. The qualification concluded with a foot march, in which participants moved a set distance under a weighted rucksack, finishing within a strict time limit scaled to badge level and age group.

For some competitors, the greatest challenge was mental. "The swim was by far the most challenging part of the GAFPB. What ultimately got me through was the mental battle. I felt overwhelmed and wanted to quit, but remembered a lesson from Basic Training: the mind gives up before the body does," said Sgt. Nathaniel Locke, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Band & Chorus. "I focused on one lap at a time, drew inspiration from the sacrifices of past service members, and decided to stop negotiating with myself and simply keep moving forward. With encouragement from the German Navy sailors and a desire to represent the Army and the USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus well, I finished with just three seconds to spare."

The GAFPB has long served as a tangible symbol of the enduring partnership between U.S. and German forces. Earning it requires meeting German military standards across every event in a single qualification window, making it a sought-after achievement among service members stationed in Europe.

This year's participants also had the unique opportunity to earn the German Navy blue cord, a distinction not commonly available to U.S. personnel and made possible through the support and partnership of the German Navy.

"Beyond the awards themselves, events such as these strengthen the bonds between allied forces, foster mutual respect and understanding, and reinforce the partnerships that contribute to our collective readiness and security," Storch said. "Events like this don't happen because of one organization. They happen because of committed partners who are willing to invest their time and effort into building something worthwhile."