Influential Women Showcases Tanya Miro: Water Utility Specialist Advancing Workforce Development

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 30-Year Industry Veteran Recognized for Leadership in Mentorship, Infrastructure Development, and Building the Next Generation of Water ProfessionalsFort Worth, Texas — Tanya Miro is a seasoned water and wastewater specialist with over 30 years of experience in the water utility industry. Currently serving as a Senior Water/Wastewater Specialist at Kimley Horn & Associates, she is widely recognized for her ability to connect people, ideas, and opportunities across the water sector. Her career reflects an uncommon blend of technical expertise, regulatory knowledge, workforce development leadership, and a deep commitment to mentorship and community service.Originally pursuing a career in secondary education with a focus on world literature and history, Tanya’s professional path shifted in 1995 when she accepted a secretary position on a consent decree project for the City of Fort Worth. What began as an administrative role quickly evolved into a lifelong calling. Her curiosity about water systems—from sanitary sewer overflows to large-scale infrastructure planning—led her to immerse herself in the field. Over the next decade, she advanced from receptionist to deputy administrator, building a strong foundation in regulatory compliance, operations, and program management. Throughout her career, she has contributed to multiple consent decree initiatives across Texas and the United States.Today, Tanya serves as a connector within both her firm and the broader water industry. At Kimley Horn & Associates, she focuses on mentoring emerging professionals, advising on water utility market trends, and leading workforce development initiatives. She actively engages with the professional community through conferences, webinars, and her role as Community Connection Chair for the Water Environment Association of Texas (WEAT), where she works to strengthen collaboration between operations professionals, engineers, and public sector leaders.Her contributions extend beyond technical execution. Tanya has consistently emphasized the service-driven nature of water infrastructure work, highlighting its direct impact on public health, environmental protection, and community resilience. She integrates her operational expertise with strategic insights to help utilities strengthen programs, improve efficiency, and prepare for long-term sustainability. Her work continues to shape industry conversations around collaboration, talent development, and innovation in utility management.Tanya attributes her success not to high-profile projects or large-scale programs, but to the human impact of her work. For her, success is defined by moments of mentorship—hearing a young professional say she made a difference in their career or helping someone secure meaningful employment in the industry. Her involvement in WEAT’s InFLOW program, which introduces recent graduates to careers in the water sector, has further reinforced her belief that knowledge-sharing and mentorship are among her most meaningful contributions. She views success as enabling access to clean water, strengthening infrastructure systems, and helping others understand the real-world importance of their work.Throughout her career, Tanya has been shaped by influential mentors who guided her development across multiple disciplines. Andy Cronberg instilled in her the importance of curiosity and hands-on learning, supporting her progression from receptionist to deputy administrator. Vernell Sturns encouraged her to embrace her heritage and identity, even in challenging professional environments. Aubrey Hope and Martin Persant provided critical mentorship in construction, underground utilities, and workforce development, helping shape her approach to supporting small businesses and emerging professionals.Tanya is a strong advocate for inclusivity within the water industry, emphasizing that the field is open to individuals from all backgrounds. She believes that success in water utilities is not limited to engineers or traditional technical roles, but extends across operations, training, communications, and leadership. Her message to young women entering the field is to take risks, ask questions, and step outside their comfort zones. She consistently reinforces that fulfillment comes from understanding the tangible impact of one’s work—especially in a field that directly safeguards public health and essential infrastructure.One of the most pressing challenges facing the water industry today, according to Tanya, is the wave of retirements among long-tenured professionals. This generational shift creates both urgency and opportunity. The industry must focus on recruiting, mentoring, and developing a new workforce while simultaneously expanding access to diverse career pathways. At the same time, this transition presents a valuable opportunity to introduce new perspectives, strengthen inclusion, and ensure continuity in delivering safe, reliable water services to communities nationwide.Outside of her professional achievements, Tanya places deep importance on family. She is married to her husband of 25 years and is the proud mother of three children. She has also welcomed a six-month-old grandchild who brings immense joy to her life. Her extended family remains a strong source of support, grounding, and connection.Ultimately, Tanya is driven by purpose rather than position. Whether mentoring young professionals, advancing workforce development initiatives, or supporting the delivery of critical water infrastructure, her focus remains on service and impact. For Tanya Miro, success is measured not in titles or financial reward, but in the ability to serve communities, strengthen essential systems, and help others build meaningful and lasting careers in the water industry.Learn More about Tanya Miro:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tanya-Miro Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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