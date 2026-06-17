Aging Roofs Face Increased Risks During Severe Storm Seasons, Industry Professionals Say

A roof experiences years of exposure to weather before a major storm ever arrives” — Thad Brown

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Storm season presents challenges for residential and commercial roofing systems each year, but the age of a roof can play a significant role in how well it performs during severe weather events. Roofing professionals note that as roofing materials age, exposure to years of sunlight, temperature fluctuations, precipitation, wind, and seasonal weather patterns can gradually affect a roof's ability to withstand storm-related stress.Property owners often focus on visible storm damage after a severe weather event occurs. However, roofing experts emphasize that a roof's condition before a storm arrives may be one of the most important factors influencing its performance during high winds, heavy rain, hail, and other weather-related events.Most roofing systems are designed to provide years of protection when properly installed and maintained. Over time, however, materials naturally experience wear and aging. Asphalt shingles may lose flexibility, sealants can deteriorate, flashing components may loosen, and protective granules can gradually wear away. These changes may not always be obvious from the ground but can affect how roofing systems respond during severe weather.Storms often expose vulnerabilities that developed gradually over many years. A roof that appears functional during normal weather conditions may encounter challenges when subjected to intense wind gusts, driving rain, hail impacts, or rapid temperature changes associated with severe weather systems.Wind remains one of the most common causes of roofing damage during storm season. Strong winds can place significant stress on shingles, flashing, ridge caps, and other roofing components. Older roofing materials that have experienced years of exposure to sunlight and weather may be more susceptible to lifting, cracking, or separation during wind events.Rainfall can create additional concerns. Heavy precipitation can exploit existing weaknesses within aging roofing systems. Small gaps, deteriorated sealants, damaged flashing, or worn materials may allow water intrusion during storms even if no leaks were previously noticeable under normal weather conditions.Hail presents another challenge, particularly in regions where severe thunderstorms occur regularly. The impact resistance of roofing materials can change as products age. While newer roofing systems may absorb impacts more effectively, aging materials may be more vulnerable to cracking, punctures, or granule loss when struck by hail.Seasonal temperature fluctuations also contribute to long-term roof aging. Roofing materials expand and contract repeatedly as temperatures rise and fall throughout the year. Over time, this cycle can place stress on shingles, fasteners, sealants, and other roofing components.In northern climates such as Wisconsin, snow and ice can further influence roof performance. Freeze-thaw cycles create additional movement within roofing systems, while ice dams may contribute to moisture-related issues if drainage pathways become restricted.Routine roof inspections can help identify developing concerns before severe weather arrives. Roofing professionals often recommend evaluating roof conditions periodically, especially for systems approaching the latter stages of their expected service life. Early identification of damaged shingles, deteriorated flashing, loose fasteners, and other issues may help reduce the likelihood of more significant problems during storm season.Roof age alone does not determine whether storm damage will occur. Installation quality, maintenance history, ventilation performance, environmental exposure, and previous repairs all contribute to overall roof condition. However, age remains an important factor when assessing potential vulnerabilities.Insurance claims frequently reveal the relationship between aging roofing systems and storm-related damage. In some cases, storms serve as the triggering event that exposes existing wear and deterioration that developed gradually over many years. This can complicate evaluations regarding the extent and cause of roofing issues following severe weather.Property owners often benefit from understanding the approximate age of their roofing systems. Documentation related to installation dates, previous repairs, and maintenance records can provide useful information when planning inspections, budgeting for future projects, or evaluating storm-related concerns.Advancements in roofing technology have led to the development of products designed to address modern weather challenges. Improvements in shingle design, underlayment materials, fastening systems, impact resistance, and wind performance have expanded options available to property owners considering future roof replacements.Preventive maintenance remains an important aspect of storm preparedness regardless of roof age. Clearing debris, maintaining drainage systems, inspecting flashing, and addressing minor issues promptly can help support roof performance during severe weather events."A roof experiences years of exposure to weather before a major storm ever arrives," said Thad Brown , owner and founder of Dynamic Alliance Roofing LLC in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, who has worked in the roofing industry for more than 40 years. "As roofing materials age, small issues can develop gradually, and severe weather often reveals those vulnerabilities. Understanding roof age and condition helps property owners prepare more effectively for storm season."As severe weather events continue affecting communities across the country, awareness of roofing condition remains an important part of property maintenance planning. While storms cannot be prevented, understanding how roof age influences performance may help property owners make informed decisions regarding inspections, maintenance, and long-term roofing strategies.Dynamic Alliance Roofing LLC is based in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, and provides residential and commercial roofing services, roof inspections, storm damage assessments, repairs, and roof replacement solutions throughout Wisconsin. Founder Thad Brown has more than four decades of experience in the roofing industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.