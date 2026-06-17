James Owens Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Owens, spiritual mentor and personal development advocate, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how personal growth, self-awareness, and intentional living can help individuals unlock their potential and create meaningful change.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Owens explores the importance of aligning with your highest self and examines how mindset, personal responsibility, and balancing inner strengths can help people pursue their goals with greater clarity and purpose.James’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/james-owens

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