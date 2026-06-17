HPC Data Management Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's High-Performance Computing Data Management Market: Alliances, Competition, and Opportunities

Expected to grow to $91.02 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The high-performance computing (HPC) data management market is dominated by the presence of leading enterprise infrastructure providers, storage technology companies, and specialized high-performance computing software vendors. Companies are focusing on scalable storage architectures, intelligent data orchestration technologies, high-speed data access capabilities, hybrid cloud integration, and advanced analytics enablement to strengthen market presence and address growing computational data requirements. Emphasis on data availability, workload optimization, security frameworks, storage efficiency, and support for increasingly data-intensive research and enterprise environments remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology advancements, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving high-performance computing ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Management Market?

•According to our research, Dell Technologies Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company’s infrastructure solutions portfolio, which is directly involved in the HPC data management market, provides a broad range of high-performance storage systems, data protection solutions, integrated infrastructure platforms, and data management technologies that support large-scale computing workloads, accelerated data processing, system scalability, and operational efficiency across research institutions, enterprise environments, and high-performance computing deployments.

Who Are The Major Players In The High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Management Market?

Major companies operating in the high-performance computing (HPC) data management market are Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Pure Storage, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Super Micro Computer, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Arista Networks, Inc., Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Cohesity, Inc., DataDirect Networks, Inc., WekaIO, Inc., Qumulo, Inc., Infinidat Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Scality, Inc., Panasas, Inc., Excelero, Inc.

How Concentrated Is The High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Management Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 25% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and infrastructure entry barriers, driven by increasing data complexity, evolving high-performance computing workload requirements, scalability demands, and the requirement for advanced storage and high-speed data processing capabilities. Leading players such as Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Pure Storage, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. hold notable market shares through diversified HPC infrastructure portfolios, enterprise customer relationships, global technology presence, and continuous advancements in storage architectures, data optimization technologies, and high-performance computing environments. As demand for faster data accessibility, AI-driven computing workloads, large-scale simulation capabilities, and efficient data lifecycle management increases, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure modernization initiatives are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oDell Technologies Inc. (5%)

oHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (4%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (3%)

oNVIDIA Corporation (3%)

oLenovo Group Limited (2%)

oCisco Systems, Inc. (2%)

oIntel Corporation (2%)

oNetApp, Inc. (2%)

oPure Storage, Inc. (1%)

oHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Management Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the high-performance computing (HPC) data management market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Inc., Kioxia Holdings Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Marvell Technology Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Solidigm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Yageo Corporation, Corning Incorporated, and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Management Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the high-performance computing (HPC) data management market include TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., WPG Holdings Limited, Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon-Comstor, Climb Global Solutions Inc., ALSO Holding AG, ScanSource Inc., Dicker Data Limited, Digital China Holdings Limited, Bechtle AG, Softcat plc, Insight Enterprises Inc., Computacenter plc, CDW Corporation, and SHI International Corp.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Management Market?

•Major end users in the high-performance computing (HPC) data management market include National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Pfizer Inc., Shell plc, BMW AG, Airbus SE, Siemens AG, Illumina Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, TotalEnergies SE, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Ford Motor Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Integrated rack-scale infrastructure technology is transforming the high-performance computing (HPC) data management market by improving large-scale data processing efficiency, accelerating AI and HPC workload deployment, and enabling scalable high-performance computing environments.

•Example: In May 2026, Dell Technologies Inc. launched PowerRack, an integrated rack-scale infrastructure platform featuring compute, networking, and Exascale Storage capabilities designed for AI and HPC environments.

•The platform offers a software-defined storage architecture, high-throughput data movement capabilities, and scalable infrastructure design that improve storage efficiency, reduce deployment complexity, and support extreme-scale AI, HPC, and enterprise computing workloads.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•AI-Driven Data Orchestration Enhancing High-Performance Computing (HPC) Workflow Efficiency

•Scalable Parallel File Systems Supporting Extreme Data Growth

•Hybrid Cloud Integration Expanding High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Accessibility

•Software-Defined Storage Architectures Improving Data Management Flexibility

•High-Speed Storage Innovations Accelerating Compute-Intensive Workloads

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