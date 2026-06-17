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E25 From Classroom to Careers A Chat with...

Episode 25 is now available!

From Classroom to Careers: A Chat with Higher Education and Workforce Programs

From scholarships and trade school funding to GED preparation, job training, and youth employment opportunities, this episode highlights programs that help Comanche tribal members reach their educational and career goals.

Hear directly from staff with Higher Education and Workforce as they explain available services, eligibility requirements, scholarship opportunities, and success stories from tribal members who took the next step toward a better future.

Listen now and learn how these programs can help you or your family.

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E25 From Classroom to Careers A Chat with...

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